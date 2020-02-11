Analyst criticizes Embiid for ‘flirting’ with Heat and says, “He does what KD did to the Warriors”

Photo: NBA.com

Joel Embiid has been criticized lately and apparently isn’t too happy in Philadelphia. Embiid responded publicly to the criticism on Instagram with the message: “You either die as a hero or live long enough to make yourself a bad guy.” Heat’s Jimmy Butler said, “I know a place where bad guys are welcome.”

The exchange suggests that Butler instructs Embiid to join him in Miami. Butler himself had a bad reputation in Minnesota and Philadelphia before joining the heat.

Possible “flirting” with the heat attracted more criticism of Embiid. Sports analyst Nick Wright pointed out that the Sixers and Heat could face each other in the first round of the playoffs, which means Embiid is flirting with its potential competition.

Wright compared this situation to that of Kevin Durant and the Warriors, except that this time it’s public. And Wright hates it:

“Miami and Philly would play against each other in the first round of the playoffs. Joel Embiid is out here flirting with his potential competition. … He does what KD did to the warriors, but Embiid makes it public. I hate that.”

Nick Wright

