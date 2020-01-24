Analysis of the pros and cons of the Canes 2020 schedule

The Miami Hurricanes 2020 schedule was announced on Wednesday. Analysts and fans quickly began making their profit and loss forecasts and highlighting key matchups for the year. If you’re like me, you immediately circled November 7th on your calendar. After the hype surrounding the publication of the schedule has subsided, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of this year’s game series.

benefits

Photo by Aaron Gilbert / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami starts the season with three home games. In the first week the Canes compete against the Temple Owls, in the second against the Wagner Seahawks and in the third week the UAB Blazers come into town. The hurricane’s first three opponents were a combined 18-23 (0.439), including Temple and UAB’s bowl losses. Wagner’s record of 2019 was a miserable 1-11. With Rhett Lashlee, D’Eriq King, Quincy Roche, and many others, the hurricanes will take time to iron out the wrinkles that the program and personnel changes can create. Having games that can be won at the start of the season can only help build confidence, chemistry, and positive traction. If we compete against stronger teams later in the year, the basic work we do against these three teams pays off.

Bye-bye week is set evenly throughout the season. Placement is an advantage simply because it is not too early. Early goodbyes are useless and will never be rewarded if the injuries accumulate later in the season. Last year the Canes had a week off after the Florida Gators and Central Michigan Chippewas games. After playing in Central Michigan, we played nine games in a row without a break. The injuries increased and the team looked sluggish. We will need all the help we can get for the second half of our schedule. A break in focus is really appreciated.

The schedule is not overwhelmingly difficult. Our 2020 opponents went from 82 to 82 (0.500) in 2019, including bowl games. There are some real challenges in 2020. However, we won’t open the year against the Alabama Crimson Tide like in 2021.

In 2019, the Canes were asked to play two away games in a row at three points in the season. We started against Florida and played tar heels after a week at North Carolina. Miami played at the Pittsburgh Panthers in week 7 and the following week we traveled to Tallahassee to contest the Florida State Seminoles. The last two games of the season took place at Marlins Park against FlU Panthers and at the Duke Blue Devils. The team was 2-4 on this route. In 2020, this will only happen once in a row when the Canes compete against Virginia Tech Hokies and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The hurricanes don’t play for more than a week this season. The Canes also end the season at home. This is a huge bonus if we miraculously make it to the ACC championship game on December 5th. In 2017, the Hurricanes played in Pitt and then the following week in the ACC title game against the Clemson Tigers. We all remember that score.

disadvantage

Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images