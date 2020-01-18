Analysis of the new LB trainer Brian Jean-Mary from the point of view of recruitment

Jim Harbaugh threw a curveball on Saturday morning when he officially announced the hiring of his two new employees to succeed Chris Partridge and Anthony Campanile. One was known and was expected for a few days in the former Tennessee and Mississippi Defense Coordinator, Bob Shoop.

The other name came from the left field. Harbaugh appointed former University of South Florida defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary as his new linebacker coach. This happened after days of speculation that assistant Strength and condition trainer Tenarius “Tank” Wright would get the role. Wright was even on the go to recruit on Friday when the dead time increased.

Instead, Jean-Mary’s attitude has proven again that Harbaugh does his homework when he’s looking for assistant coaches. Jean-Mary is a former assistant to the strength trainer. He is a student of Charlie Strong, who accompanied him from Louisville to Texas to the USF and has proven to be one of the best recruiters in the country.

While Wright would probably have been a good recruitment job, Jean-Mary is a clear upgrade that will replace Partridge and Campanile production. During his time in Texas, Jean-Mary Strong was recruiting coordinator and led the top 10 classes in 2015 and 2016.

On an individual level, Jean-Mary was also excellent. In 2015, his first full year in Texas, he ranked 12th and 7th in the country according to the 247Sports recruitment ranking. In 2016 he was fourth in the conference and 28th overall.

He was the main recruiter for several blue-chip recruits, including five-star linebacker Malik Jefferson and a pair of the top 100 defenders. In addition to his four-star collection, Jean-Mary also showed an eye for talent and ended up with three stars, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Breckyn Hager (total number 1,546), who eventually became All-Big 12 players.

This Texas experience will open up one of the country’s most talented states to Michigan, which has tried in the state in recent years but, as the state of Ohio claims, was not particularly present.

Jean-Mary will also open doors in Florida, another major state in terms of football talent. It comes from Apopka, a hotbed in the state north of Orlando. During his time at USF, he won the defensive coordinator title and his focus definitely shifted from recruiting to X and O, as he has only been listed as a three-player lead recruiter in the past two years.

In Michigan, however, he is allowed to spend most of his efforts training with Don Brown Linebacker and assisting Bob Shoop in planning the game. Linebacker is not a particularly high priority in 2021 due to the huge class of Wolverines in 2020. So it will be interesting to see what important goals he can achieve at the top of his board (* stares at Branden Jennings *).

He was also the main recruiter for a handful of defensive linemen and recipients that are high on the 2021 priority list.

Overall, this setting is very welcome news for Michigan fans. The defense needed another strong recruiter to pair with Shaun Nua after Campanile and Partridge left, and Jean-Mary has an excellent reputation in this area. He has built relationships with two strong talents in the country and is also a good coach on the field. Hopefully he is on the rise in Michigan and repairs all broken relationships from the coaching change.