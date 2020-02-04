An “Unmitigated Disaster,” says Donald Trump after Iowa Democratic Vote Impasse counts

The Democratic Party of the State of Iowa said the delay in publishing the election results was a “reporting problem,” while the American media blamed a new app used by the party.



Washington: President Donald Trump took a gamble in the opposition Democrats on Tuesday and described their failure to publish the results of the vote in Iowa as an “obvious disaster,” apparently due to a mistake in a new app used by the state Democratic Party.

Monday’s caucuses in Iowa were the first round in the contest to select a Democratic Party candidate to meet Trump, a Republican, in the November presidential election.

Officials from two Democratic campaigns told CNN that the app was told that the results had crashed. They said they had received no other information.

“It was not the first time that Iowa caucuses produced late results, but Monday night’s problems come after months of increased criticism of the caucus process and called on Iowa to lose its acclaimed first-in-the-nation status, “The Des Moines Register newspaper has responded.

In response to the chaos and confusion in the Democratic Party, President Trump described it in an early early morning tweet as an “irreversible disaster.”

“The Democrat Caucus is an irreversible disaster. Nothing works just like they ran the country. Think of the 5 billion dollar Obamacare website, which should have cost 2% of it,” tweeted Trump, who previously easily won the Iowa caucus won.

“The only person who can claim a very big win in Iowa last night is Trump, he added.

The front runners among the 11 remaining Democratic contenders are Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former US vice president, Joe Biden.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also compete for the Democratic Party candidate who will challenge Trump in the November 3 elections.

Earlier, the Trump campaign mocked the delay on Twitter, even though they celebrated the huge crowds at Republican caucuses in Iowa who came to vote for the president.

“Quality control = rigged?” asked Trump campaign leader Brad Parscale.

“Democrats were in a caucus mess of their own creation with the messiest train wreck in history,” he said in a statement.

“It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process. And these are the people who want to run our entire healthcare system?”

Parscale added: “Tonight President Trump set a record performance in the successful GOP Iowa caucuses with record attendance for an established operator.

Trump also thanked his supporters in Iowa and tweeted: “Big WIN for us in Iowa tonight. Thank you!”

