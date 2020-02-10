An overview of the gowns, bling and beauty of the Oscars

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Oscars ended the awards season in style, with statement necklaces and classic coats, traditional tuxedo and a few young line breakers.

A look at fashion highlights from Hollywood’s big night Sunday:

THE GODS

Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo and Regina King provided striking looks.

Konings light pink Versace with just the right amount of silver trim was a perfect fit. The champagne-colored Oscar de la Renta by Johansson was a strapless wonder with string details at the top. The black Dior Haute Couture from Theron offered one shoulder up and one down, along with a high slit on the side. Erivo closes it off in a white custom Atelier Versace bustier dress with one shoulder. Zellweger did not disappoint in a white symmetrical body hugger from Armani with one long sleeve.

“Regina King and Cynthia Erivo have played the ball well,” says Justine Carreon, senior market editor for Elle.com. “Cynthia Erivo had that kind of modern panier on the hips. Regina had a pink princess moment, but it still had a very modern neckline. “

No one took great risks, she said, although some statements were made.

Natalie Portman used the embroidered cape of her Maria Grazia Chiuri to show the names of female directors who were stitched into fabric by the Academy. Kaitlyn Dever wore a durable Louis Vuitton look in crimson. Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the documentary ‘For Sama’, used her dress for some political messages in Arabic.

The director of fashion and culture, Refinery29.com, Gabrielle Korn, called the Portman moment “such a strong statement and such an important reminder that fashion can speak volumes.”

Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director of People, was a fan of the Armani Private dress by Zellweger.

“She looked so elegant. People always say that she is holding onto a column silhouette, but when you see something like that and how amazing it looks, I think you understand why it is her signature. “

Young Hollywood did not disappoint.

Janelle Monae stunned in silver Ralph Lauren with a hood, long sleeves and around 170,000 Swarovski crystals. Florence Pugh wore a layered dress in welcome green by Louis Vuitton. Billie Eilish put on fluffy, oversized Chanel jackets and trousers, matching her bright green and black hair. Timothée Chalamet made a detour from a whole series of classic black tuxedos in a custom-made Prada marine gabardine jacket with satin racing stripes and matching pants.

“She always brings such drama to the carpet in such an elegant way,” E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi said about the appearance of Monae. Monae, along with Eilish and Billy Porter (in a golden feather top and orange balrok), show trends not everything. The trend was to be yourself. “

“It’s less about trends. It’s more about showing who they really are, “she said.

Carreon, senior market editor for Elle.com, agreed.

“Billie Eilish and Billy Porter usually stick to their weapons. When it comes to fashion, they don’t limit themselves to a box, “she said. “It’s true that Eilish likes a logo, but so does her generation, from Gucci to Louis Vuitton.”

Erin Vanderhoof, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair.com, said about Monet: “Over the past ten years, the musician and actor have proven that she is never afraid to wear something completely original, and it was inspiring to see her stick to that experiment as she did has flourished from an R&B singer to a real movie star. “

Lavinthal loved Johansson’s bomb look.

“She looked so outrageous in that dress. It glows. She looked outrageous at all season prizes. I think it’s love. I think love is her accessory. She looks really radiant and sexy. “

Johansson is engaged to Colin Jost from “Saturday Night Live.”

As for Erivo, who was nominated twice without winning on Sunday, fashion helped her this season.

“If you didn’t know her name for the awards season, you now know it in part thanks to the incredible fashion choices that she and her stylist Jason Bolden have made. She looked so happy. You can see that she feels comfortable and good, and that is really reflected in the dramatic dresses she wears and the huge jewels. She won’t let these dresses wear her, which is unbelievable considering she is so petite, “said Lavinthal about the 5-foot-1 Erivo.

Vintage represented, but only a tad.

Margot Robbie hit the Chanel carpet from the haute couture collection of the spring of 1994. It was a black fitted bustier dress with loose sleeves that practically touched the floor. A pearl pendant was in the front and in the middle.

THE BLING

There was an abundance of statement necklaces for women (Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zazie Beetz), but there was also a “men’s jewelry” show, said Claibourne Poindexter, associated jewelry specialist for Christie’s auction house.

From Porter in multiple bracelets and rings from Swarovski to men returning the lapel brooch (the vintage Cartier from Chalamet), “there is no doubt that men will embrace jewels for the first time in a long time,” he said.

Among other favorites: Anthony Ramos in a long necklace and lapel brooch worn with a white suit.

As for the women, Greta Gerwig wore diamonds and emerald from Bulgari, just like Beetz. Theron wore a diamond drop necklace from Tiffany & Co. with a weight of more than 20 carats. Louis-Dreyfus carried more than 60 carats in platinum from Harry Winston. Vintage represented in a small way, thanks to the gold and diamond double row necklace from Rebel Wilson by Pomellato on the ruby ​​and diamond clip from Chalamet from the 1950s, Poindexter said.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a steady increase in gentlemen wearing jewelry as a great way to diversify their style into what might be a more difficult wardrobe to demonstrate individuality,” he said.

Gerald’s emerald beads and diamonds have her “following in the footsteps of many powerful women in the movie,” Poindexter said. “From Elizabeth Taylor in her own Bulgari emerald and diamond jewelry purchased during a visit to the Bulgari boutique with Richard Burton to Monica Vitti posing for Karen Radkai in a full range of oval emerald and diamond jewelry in 1963, Bulgari has had a long reputation of being are a favorite among the movie and jet set, “said Poindexter.

THE BEAUTY

The Oscars are often a parade of nudes, sheers or pale pink, especially in nail polish, said Cat Quinn, beauty director for Refinery29.com.

“So I was pleased to see that so many actresses are going for a bolder look this year. Black nail polish in particular was supreme, with a variety of cool iterations, “she said.

Beetz wore a modern version of the French manicure with splinters of glossy black nail polish on the ends, Quinn said. Eilish wore long black square nails with small pointed studs and Lucy Boynton experimented with black, semicircular nails with negative space, according to Quinn.

“If you’re not ready for nail art, Gal Gadot has proven that a short, black manicure can still look classic and cool,” she said.

Oscar hair comes and goes, but new looks on the red carpet are always exciting.

“Saoirse Ronan came up with brand new baby pony inspired by Audrey Hepburn,” said Quinn. “Olivia Coleman went for a dramatic change with a platinum blonde makeover that is a huge departure from her distinctive brunette hue.”

Hair accessories are also nice.

“Lucy Boynton accentuated her deep side section with a row of pearls, Salma Hayek completed her upside-down head with a sculptural crystal headpiece, Rebel Wilson pinned back her swept Hollywood waves with a golden hairclip,” Quinn said. “Even Billie Eilish decorated her distinctive neon-green hair with Chanel ribbons and an embroidered hairpin.”

But the top hair accessory from Quinn was the woven gold headpiece of the pregnant America Ferrera.

“It was a custom design by Jennifer Behr that honored the actress Honduran legacy,” said Quinn. “I think it’s great that she uses her beauty to make contact with her culture and spread an important message of representation.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.