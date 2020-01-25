An interview with a Ubisoft developer

We are used to people interviewing video game developers on camera. Hundreds are pumped out of E3 every year. However, this one is a bit different.

A BBC reporter traveled to Ubisoft’s studio in Toronto to interview Watch Dogs: Legion’s lead developer, but instead of sitting with him in a coffee shop, boardroom or hotel lobby, he interviewed him in the game.

Marc Cieslak from BBC Click has gone through the motion capture process so that Ubisoft could recreate it in Watch Dogs: Legion – and did the same for creative director Clint Hocking – and then created the scene on virtual Piccadilly Circus.

It is of course a simple idea. Intermediate movies with motion capture have been featured in video games for years, and we are now familiar with those tight suits, those special balls, dots on faces and mounted cameras. But this is the first time I have seen a member of the press interview a developer through the magic of movement and facial image. I think it’s pretty well done!

<br />

Regarding the interview itself, we learn nothing new and Hocking repeats the points he made in previous interviews. But there is a decent answer to the Brexit question, suggesting that the Watch Dogs: Legion developers have common sense about game politics.

“Well, I see it as a culture maker,” Hocking replies when he is told that many people will be angry that Ubisoft has put Brexit in the game.

“When we make films or movies or books, it is the same with video games. It is our responsibility to look at the things that happen in the world around us and to say something about it, to create something that makes sense, that people can look at and deal with, and it speaks to the world in which they live. “

Although I was impressed, I also came out of the interview and thought about the future of my profession. Maybe somebody can one day make me a virtual version, powered by AI, so that I can interview hundreds of developers around the world simultaneously while I’m sitting at my desk playing World of Warcraft.

What a beautiful thought!