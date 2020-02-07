An internet scroll attempted to Mansplain ‘Aurangzeb’ to historian who wrote book about the emperor

On Thursday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya triggered the controversy in Lok Sabha by saying that the protests in Shaheen Bagh would quickly take us back to the historical eras of “Mughal Raj.”

Referring to Shaheen Bagh’s ongoing protest against the Citizenship Change Act, he said, “Unless the majority of the community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away.” His comments aroused sharp reactions from opposition members.

Surya also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for solving various critical problems that had been going on for decades. The CAA, he said, focused on solving the problems arising from Partition and added, “The new India cannot build without healing the wounds of the past.”

The comments of Surya also meant that ‘Mughal Raj’ had been a top trend on Twitter for some time, with people on the internet giving their opinion on this.

As the historian and reputed scholar, Audrey Truschke, noted. Truschke is currently an associate professor of South Asian history at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. She is the author of two award-winning books: Culture of Encounters: Sanskrit at the Mughal Court and Aurangzeb.

Truschke responded sarcasm to the news about how the Mughals conquered India with their famous “peaceful” methods.

Ah yes, the subject of my class lecture today is: How the Mughals built an empire through peaceful protests: a case study by Chittor. #sarcasm #Mughal https://t.co/j2w8DemSMB

– Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) 6 February 2020

And then the usual troll came. A poorly informed internet troll, who didn’t bother reading a Twitter bio or googling a user, decided to make clear what Aurangzeb did. To the author, who literally wrote the book about Aurangzeb.

It is clear that this woman does not know that a certain Aurangzeb existed and he committed countless atrocities on Hindus and Sikhs, but you get that from pseudo-historians

– Abhiii (@the_last_harpy_) 6 February 2020

Other Twitter users came to rescue him, or well, to save his bad knowledge to help him understand who he was just asking about Aurangzeb.

🙂 @the_last_harpy_ Historian Audrey Truschke explains why Hindu law is terrified of a meaningful conversation about the past. “I can tell you that India has not always been the majority Hindu, nor has it always been a country.” Https://t.co/5dwgKEhhm3

– tamil (@ Tamil1947) February 6, 2020

I hope you can clearly see the author’s name on the book cover 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/H5jZgbzGTI

– Rizwan Pawar (@i_amrizwan) 6 February 2020

Guy, she wrote a book about him

– Talha Saad (@ TalhaSaad10) 6 February 2020

Truschke replied to his tweet with another sarcastic answer.

Aurangzeb? I’ve never heard of him. https://t.co/ZzrPZ1b5R0

– Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) 6 February 2020

But it seems that the point on him was missed.

Never too late to learn Audrey 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xcRWqLpyH7

– Abhiii (@the_last_harpy_) 6 February 2020

Like he said, it’s never too late to learn. And Google is free. We strongly recommend the search app for anyone who wants to test their knowledge against people with diplomas and experience in the subject.

