An inside look at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort

You always associate fashion passion with Lakmé Fashion Week. The Lakme Fashion Week Summer / Resort 2020 has a nice sound when you consider that there are another 20 – yes, it is the celebration of the 20th anniversary, which takes place from February 12th to 16th at the JioWorld Garden, BKC ,

There is a feeling of nostalgia and novelty for those who attend this fashion festival and for those who have attended it from the start. It started at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, in the majestic ballroom, but you had to go to the show early because if you were late, the only place you would find was behind one of the pillars in this stately setting!

Originally called Lakme India Fashion Week, which commutes between Mumbai and Delhi, Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) only took place in Mumbai. From the charm of the old world of the historic Taj, he moved to NCPA in Nariman Point, then to Grand Hyatt in Vakola and now commutes between St. Regis in Lower Parel and JioWold Garden in BKC.

Some people used to play the harp and say how they liked the Grand Hyatt and how it was the best venue. others talk about which is better: St. Regis or JioWorld Garden. Some swear by St. Regis, especially those who have received meal vouchers for the sumptuous buffet at the hotel’s Seven Kitchens and know how to spend their time between shows by going to the Palladium. Others complain that they have to fly back and forth in the hotel between the eighth and ninth floors, and that’s why Jio is better because it’s on one level.

Of course, not everyone has access to the VIP lounge, so they can warm up outside when leaving the main exhibition area. Speaking of VIP lounge, this is a truly fashionable place. You have the opportunity to interact with celebrities, fashion designers and models who come to have a glass of wine before heading out on the catwalk. Staying in the lounge is an exhilarating experience for guests as they have free access to the finest beers, wines, spirits and cocktails! Yes, there are other bars, but they are affordable.

Photographers and the general public (because everyone is a photographer with their cell phones these days) indulge on the red carpet, click crazy and call for selfies that should be uploaded quickly to social media.

The nice thing about Lakme Fashion Week is that there is no dress code. Priyanka Chopra would be most welcome in her Grammy dress! Boys can dress like girls, girls can dress like boys, women can look pretty in their designer clothes, men can look neat in their sharp suits. And the colors vary, from black (you just can’t go wrong in black) to subdued shades and color losses, some of which may seem a bit gaudy, but then nobody complains.

Yes, it’s always nice to attend Lakme Fashion Week, either the Summer / Resort edition or the Winter / Festival week. And while Delhi boasts that the fashion week is all about fashion, LFW is about business and the pleasure of fashion!