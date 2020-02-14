An inexpensive “smart” diaper can notify the caregiver when it is wet

A new, affordable, “smart” disposable diaper with an RFID tag was developed by MIT researchers to detect moisture and communicate with a nearby RFID reader, who in turn can wirelessly send a notification to a caregiver that it is time for is a change. Photo credit: MIT News

For some infants, a wet diaper causes an immediate, loud request to be changed, while other babies may be unimpressed and like to lug around the wet load for long periods of time without any complaints. But wearing a wet diaper for too long can cause painful rashes and miserable babies – and parents.

Now MIT researchers have developed an “intelligent” diaper with a moisture sensor embedded in it that can alert a caregiver when a diaper is wet. When the sensor detects moisture in the diaper, it sends a signal to a nearby receiver, which in turn can send a notification to a smartphone or computer.

The sensor consists of an RFID tag (Passive Radio Frequency Identification), which is placed under a layer of superabsorbent polymer, a type of hydrogel that is normally used in diapers to absorb moisture. When the hydrogel is wet, the material expands and becomes slightly conductive – enough to trigger the RFID tag and send a radio signal to an RFID reader up to 1 meter away.

The researchers say the design is the first demonstration of hydrogel as a functional antenna element for moisture measurement in diapers using RFID. They estimate that manufacturing the sensor costs less than 2 cents, making it a cost-effective, one-way alternative to other smart diaper technologies.

Over time, smart diapers can help track and identify certain health problems, such as signs of constipation or incontinence. The new sensor can be particularly useful for nurses who work in newborn departments and care for several babies at the same time.

Pankhuri Sen, a research assistant at MIT’s AutoID laboratory, provides that the sensor can also be integrated into adult diapers if patients are not aware of it or are embarrassed to report to themselves that a change is required ,

“Diapers are used not only for babies, but also for aging populations or patients who are bedridden and cannot take care of themselves,” says Sen. “In these cases, it would be useful if a carer was notified that a patient, especially in a multi-bed hospital. “

“This could prevent rashes and some infections, such as urinary tract infections, in both aging and infants,” added Sai Nithin R. Kantareddy, a doctoral student at the MIT Institute of Mechanical Engineering.

Sen, Kantareddy and their colleagues at MIT, including Rahul Bhattacharryya and Sanjay Sarma, as well as Joshua Siegel from Michigan State University, published their results today in the IEEE Sensors magazine. Sarma is MIT’s Vice President for Open Learning and Fred Fort Flowers and Daniel Fort Flowers Professor of Mechanical Engineering.

Sticker sense

Many commercially available diapers contain moisture indicators in the form of strips that are printed on the outside of a diaper and change color when wet – a design that usually requires multiple layers of clothing to be removed to see the actual diaper.

Companies that deal with smart diaper technology are considering wireless or Bluetooth-enabled moisture sensors with devices attached to the outside of a diaper and bulky batteries to make long-distance connections to the Internet. These sensors are designed to be reusable. A caregiver must remove and clean the sensor before attaching it to each new diaper. Sen estimates that sensors for smart diapers are currently under investigation, and are available for retail for over $ 40.

In contrast, RFID tags are inexpensive and disposable and can be printed in rolls with individual stickers, similar to barcode tags. MIT’s AutoID laboratory, founded by Sarma, was a leader in the development of RFID tags with the aim of connecting our physical world to the Internet.

A typical RFID tag consists of two elements: an antenna for backscattering high-frequency signals and an RFID chip that stores the information of the tag, e.g. B. the specific product on which the tag is attached. No batteries are required for RFID tags. You receive energy in the form of radio waves that are emitted by an RFID reader. When an RFID tag absorbs this energy, its antenna activates the RFID chip, which optimizes the radio waves and sends a signal back to the reader, the information of which is encoded in the waves. For example, products labeled with RFID tags can be identified and tracked.

The Sarma group has enabled RFID tags to work not only as wireless trackers but also as sensors. Most recently, as part of MIT’s Industrial Liason program, the team began working with Softys, a diaper manufacturer based in South America, to find out how RFID tags can be configured as inexpensive disposable moisture detectors in diapers. The researchers visited one of the company’s factories to get an idea of ​​the machinery and assembly used in diaper manufacturing, and then returned to MIT to develop an RFID sensor that could reasonably be integrated into the diaper manufacturing process.

Day it’s you

The design they developed can be integrated into the bottom layer of a typical diaper. The sensor itself is similar to a fly, the middle of which consists of a typical RFID chip that connects the two triangles of the fly, each of which consists of the superabsorbent hydrogel polymer (SAP).

SAP is usually an insulating material, meaning that it does not conduct electricity. However, when the hydrogel gets wet, the researchers find that the material properties change and the hydrogel becomes conductive. The conductivity is very weak, but is sufficient to react to radio signals in the area, e.g. B. from an RFID reader. This interaction creates a small current that turns on the sensor chip, which then acts as a typical RFID tag and optimizes the radio signal and sends it back to the reader with information – in this case, the diaper is wet.

The researchers found that adding a small amount of copper to the sensor could increase the conductivity of the sensor, and thus the range that the tag can use to communicate with a reader, over a distance of 1 meter.

To test the sensor’s performance, they placed a label in the bottom layers of newborn-sized diapers and wrapped each diaper around a life-size baby doll, which they filled with salt water, the conductive properties of which were similar to that of human body fluids. They placed the dolls at different distances from an RFID reader in different orientations, e.g. B. lie flat or sit upright. They found that the special sensor they developed for newborn size diapers was able to activate and communicate with a reader up to 1 meter away when the diaper was completely wet.

Sen imagines that an RFID reader connected to the Internet could be placed in a children’s room to detect wet diapers. At this point, a notification could be sent to a caregiver’s phone or computer that a change is required. For geriatric patients who may also benefit from smart diapers, small RFID readers could even be attached to aids such as sticks and wheelchairs to capture a day’s signals.

The intelligent sensor informs you via SMS about changing a diaper

Provided by

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

This story was republished with the kind permission of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular website that contains news about MIT’s research, innovation, and teaching.

Quote::

An inexpensive “smart” diaper can notify the caregiver when it is wet (2020, February 14th).

accessed on February 14, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-low-cost-smart-diaper-notify-caregiver.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.