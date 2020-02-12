An iceberg almost the size of Atlanta has just broken off a glacier in Antarctica

A story about a glacial mass on the edge of the world that threatens to rise above sea level and possibly contribute to innumerable environmental changes.

Sounds familiar? This is because it is likely to be. But if you haven’t been paying attention before, it’s probably worth doing it now.

According to satellite images from the European Space Agency (ESA) on Tuesday, an iceberg from Pine Island Glacier (PIG) ​​has broken off on the edge of Antarctica.

And it’s big. At over 300 square kilometers, the iceberg was almost the size of Atlanta and about the size of Malta – although it was fragmented very quickly.

“What you see is both terrifying and beautiful,” Mark Drinkwater, head of Earth and Mission Sciences at ESA, told CNN.

“These images show that Pine Island Glacier is responding dramatically to climate change,” he added.

While calving icebergs from glaciers is a natural process, Drinkwater made it clear that the melting and calving rate in western Antarctica is higher than anything seen in the satellite recording.

He pointed to an “imbalance” in the glacier system, which meant that the effects of warming temperatures, warmer sea water and falling snow did not allow the glacier to replenish itself.

Together with its neighbor Thwaites Glacier, Pine Island Glacier acts as arteries that connect the ice cover of western Antarctica with the ocean. The region has enough ice to raise global sea levels by 1.2 meters or 4 feet, according to NASA.

Earlier this month, ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel satellite mission detected cracks that occurred and were growing “rapidly” over several days.

And just a few days later, the glacier, also called PIG, “created piglets,” said ESA – in a process known as calving – and “many large” icebergs formed. The largest of them was so big that it was even given a name: B-49.

Drinking water suspected that this was due to the continued instability of the ice shelf, with a larger proportion of warm water under the glacier causing an even greater disturbance at the base.

This calving phenomenon is not new to Pine Island Glacier, according to ESA.

Two major cracks were discovered in PIG in 2019, and scientists have been closely monitoring the cracks and changes.

But it has lost ice in the past 25 years. “Since the early 1990s, the ice speed of Pine Island Glacier has increased dramatically to levels that exceed 10 meters (or 30 feet) a day,” the space agency said in a press release.

“The floating ice front, about 500 meters thick on average, has seen a number of calving events over the past 30 years, some of which have abruptly changed the shape and position of the ice front,” said ESA.

Changes in the glacier have been mapped by satellites built by ESA since the 1990s, with calving events occurring several times since 1992.

The satellite images serve as a research base at the tip of Antarctica and have recorded the hottest temperature ever recorded for the continent. Last week, a region in the northwest reached over 18 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit) – almost a full degree higher than the previous record five years ago.

“The rise in sea level can have enormous economic and social impacts. … We shouted for such instruments, “said Drinkwater. “These satellites show how much mass has been lost.”

He hopes that the images will continue to be an “eye in the sky” to monitor glacier change and improve public knowledge.