BoJack Horseman season 6 finale is currently broadcast on Netflix and we don’t know how to feel. While I am always excited for a new season, it is heartbreaking to know that this is all, this is where everything comes to an end!

Read the review below:

Series Creator: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

To emit: Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins

No of episodes: 8

BoJack Horseman Finale Review: an excellent ending and a hard goodbye

The first part of season 6 came out in October 2019 and we could see Bojack’s trip (voiced by Will Arnett) to fight his drinking addiction, trying to help himself in the rehabilitation center; Everything to get sober and better. But at the end of season 6, we saw how his past mistakes are ready to chase him. The moment BoJack decides to say goodbye to the glamorous world of ‘Hollywoo’ and decides to start teaching at a university as an acting professor, we are simultaneously shown that this trip will not be easy for our man. horse.

Season 6 of Raphael Bob-Waksberg part 2 and the end of the series starts from the point where part one ends. We see how BJ is good at teaching and, for the first time, the people around him really like it. That is a kind of validation for him that he always looked for. As an acting teacher, he is often heard saying the lines “Acting is leaving everything behind and becoming something completely new,” which is a goal in itself. However, as I mentioned, his past is ready to pursue him with the truth of the death of Penny Carson and Sara Lynn. Your life changes and you expect the unexpected!

Upon reaching the characters Diane Nguyen (with the voice of Alison Brie) and Princess Carolyn (with the voice of Amu Sedaris), we have always seen them fighting in their lives. In the first part of season 6, Diane’s character struggles to write her book and is fighting depression. However, it gets worse this season just to give you a satisfactory ending that you have to see for yourself. It was good for the creators to dedicate a full episode to Diane because from the beginning until BJ decides to go to rehab, she has always been a good friend who neglected her own mental health.

If you are a true BoJack Horseman fan, you must have said several times that Princess Carolyn deserves to be HAPPY! But what the manufacturers had reserved for her and for us is something that will excite him. However, it only becomes more intelligent and ambitious this season, with hardly any problems. Arriving at Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul), he always shows himself as a careless and reckless young man who doesn’t think about the consequences. However, as always, even this season we can see how mature it is among all. Peanutbutter’s character is on the path of self-realization and introspection after a major setback that he did not expect he would have to face.

BoJack Horseman season 6 part 2 is full of drama, full of emotions, good music, dialogues that will accompany you and heartbreaking scenes. My personal favorite episode is “The View From Halfway Down.” The treatment and verification of reality in this episode is brilliant and congratulations to the creators for the way it is executed. I watched this episode twice because I couldn’t have enough of its intensity and excellence.

Everything good comes to an end and with BoJack Horseman, I wish it wouldn’t end! Also, how to finish a program that talks about reality, the dark side of fame, which has imperfect and useless characters, who don’t know how to help themselves despite all the money in the world? Well, for me, the end was satisfactory. There is no heroic ending, the creators did not show the characters learning the meaning of life and putting on the hat of perfection, the ending is human, subtle but satisfying. However, we are not yet ready to say goodbye.

