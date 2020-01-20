An early look at the picks the Seahawks should hold in the 2020 draft

It’s been just over a week since the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Green Bay Packers in the division round of the NFL playoffs, and while the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have a more significant game to play this season, it’s never too early to look forward to the off-season.

With that in mind, last week I tracked down the various free agents that the team will have questions about in the coming weeks, and now that we know the Seahawks 2.64 will be received by the chiefs of the Frank Clark trade, we can start predicting what the Hawks’ design arsenal will look like. Therefore, without wasting any more time, here are the eight tips that the team is likely to draft in the coming April:

1.27: Seahawks Native Americans in the first round

2.59: Seahawks native in the second round

2.64: By Chiefs as part of the Frank Clark trade

3. Compensatory *: Selection of compensation for the loss of Earl Thomas

4,130 **: Seahawk was born fourth

4.Compensatory *: Comp selection projected for the loss of Justin Coleman

5,172 **: Jaguar’s fifth round of voting, which the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired in the Nick Vannett store

6.Compensatory *: Comp selection projected for the loss of Shamar Stephen

* The consideration is based on the projections by Nick Korte from OverTheCap.com, who does a fantastic job on the subject. They’re not official, but Korte is very good at what he does and usually fits his projections.

** From round four, it is impossible to predict the team’s exact selection number until the NFL selection announces and the official order for the 2020 NFL Draft. The number of picks in a round can vary, which leads to a shift in the picks in the last rounds. Therefore, the projected selection numbers for these are approximate based on the number of projected selection numbers in previous rounds.

As for the reasons why the Seahawks currently do not have their own picks in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, these have been traded in various industries over the past year. These trades include:

There were some rumors among fans that the choice for New England was due and that at the end of the training camp Hollister waived that the conditions were not met. Although there are several news reports and tweets that conditionally traded the selection, the official NFL transaction report gives no indication that the selection was sent conditionally. If there are conditions attached to a pick that is being traded, which are noted in the report, but no such notation in the case of the Hollister trade. As such, I continue to believe that New England will now own this selection until someone can provide official league confirmation that the selection is subject to conditions.

In any case, the Arsenal’s design looks like this at the moment, but it could of course change in the coming months. As soon as the NFL announces the official draft order in late February, we’ll get a full picture of the entire draft, not just the Seahawks.