An Artist's View Of The Senate Trial: NPR

A sketch from Sens. Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska during President Trump’s indictment. “They seem to … closely follow the arguments,” says sketch artist Art Lien.

Public opinion on President Trump’s removal process is limited. In an era of ubiquitous cameras, no photos are allowed in the Senate Chamber. The only video comes from a series of cameras that are operated by government officials used by the television networks. There are not many camera angles.

To be able to view the audience better, news channels use a low-tech solution.

Art Lien gives readers of The New York Times a different view of the events of every day. From the gallery above the senate floor, the sketch artist in the courtroom takes his pencil to sheets of 9 by 12 inch paper and looks for the little details that the cameras may miss.

Details such as fidget spinners.

Lien’s drawing of North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr with a fidget spinner.

On Thursday, Lien signed Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C., With one of the constructions on his desk. Burr reportedly spent them on his Republican colleagues.

“This was more or less iconic yesterday. We noticed that several senators had fidget spinners on their desks,” Lien tells Ari Shapiro of NPR about all the things that were considered.

“I’m looking for color,” says Lien. “You know, something unusual, something that says something or tells a kind of story.”

On Tuesday, Lien says he has found Senator James Risch of Idaho “a few winks” while sitting between Republican colleagues Mike Crapo, also from Idaho, and Roy Blunt from Missouri.

Art Lien’s illustration of Senator James Risch of Idaho “who catches a few blinks”.

“Sen. Risch fell asleep on the first day,” says Lien. “It was that late night, but this was only 5:30 … he was the first to go. I didn’t actually see any other senators fall asleep.”

“His spokesman said he was just listening with his eyes closed, but his head was certainly going up and down,” Lien said.

Art Lien demonstrates his illustration method. He uses graphite pencils and fills it with watercolors.

Lien has been a sketch artist in court since 1976, mainly before the Supreme Court. It was only in 1986 that the Senate voted to allow full television broadcasting of its duties. Lien says that the introduction of the cameras was able to cover the conference more easily.

“I was so happy when they brought in cameras … Things sometimes go very slowly and then they go very fast in Congress. And it’s just a very, very difficult assignment. And actually, when I went there last week for the swearing at the senators, my heart sank a little. You know it was from: “Oh my god, this is such a tough job.”

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr with Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler. “He caught my attention because he wasn’t wearing socks. And he has very expensive slip-on shoes, or they look like that. And so I made a sketch of him. And the next day he had it as his profile picture on Twitter.”

It’s hard to keep it interesting, says Lien, especially when the process takes hours and hours every day. But the cameras in the room helped him to limit his attention.

“I think there is probably something colorful around every corner,” he says. “It’s just, you have to look harder. A wonderful thing now is that I don’t have to cover the whole picture of the room because it’s on television. I don’t have to cover the speaker, but I have to sort around and look around go to other elements that I find more interesting. “

NPRs Connor Donevan and Justine Kenin produced and edited the audio version of this story.