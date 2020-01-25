A new exhibit arrives at Virginia Tech and sends powerful messages.

The exhibition, entitled “Fierce Women”, presents the work of five women artists. They use several supports and materials, ranging from rubber tire sculptures to signs with LED lighting.

One of the rubber tire artworks weighs over 1,000 pounds and required the work of ten people to be displayed.

The plays comment on many issues of today’s society, including gender and race inequality, moral injustice and the complexity of identity.

“In the end, they’re just convincing. I just want to look at them. It’s a visceral, almost physical response to these works. They’re both beautiful, but they’re also slightly annoying and slightly threatening at the same time So there are a lot of contradictions, a lot of depth, a lot of meaning in these works, “explains Margo Crutchfield, general curator of the Moss Arts Center.

A reception at the arts center will take place on January 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition will run until April 25.