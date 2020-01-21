An ancient aquatic system older than the pyramids was revealed by Australian bush fires

Vast water canals built by native Australians thousands of years ago to trap and harvest eels for food were revealed after wildfires burned thick vegetation in Victoria State.

The Budj Bim cultural landscape, consisting of canals, weirs and dams constructed from volcanic rock, is one of the largest and oldest aquaculture systems in the world, according to UNESCO. Built by the Gunditjmara people over 6,600 years ago, it is older than the Egyptian pyramids.

While the aquatic system was known to archaeologists – it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List last July – other sections were revealed by the fires that ravaged the state in December.

Gunditjmara representative Denis Rose, project manager with the non-profit group Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, told CNN that the system was considerably larger than previously recorded.

“When we returned to the area, we found a canal hidden in the grass and other plants. It was about 25 meters (82 feet) long, which was a fairly large size, “said Rose.

He said that other new structures resembling canals and ponds were now visible in the burnt landscape. “It was a surprise to unceasingly discover new ones that the fires revealed,” he added.

According to the Indigenous Society website, the aquaculture system – which is part of Budj Bim National Park – was built by the native population using the abundant volcanic rocks of a volcano now dormant in the region.

UNESCO said the Gunditjmara have used the system to redirect and modify rivers to maximize the yield from aquaculture.

“The cultural landscape of Budj Bim is an exceptional testimony to the cultural traditions, knowledge, practices and ingenuity of Gunditjmara,” he said.

The fire near the national park was caused by a lightning strike in late December, which eventually extended to some 790 hectares (3 square miles), said Mark Mellington, district director of Forest Fire Management Victoria.

In order to protect World Heritage, firefighters worked with local groups to identify culturally significant sites and used “low impact techniques” to replace heavy machinery when putting out the fires, he said. .

“These actions prevented the fire from spreading beyond the containment lines, even on an extreme day of fire, and protected cultural sites from damage,” he added.

According to the Victorian government, Gunditjmara was one of many indigenous groups who resided in the south of present-day Victoria before European colonization. It was believed that its population was several thousand before the 1800s, but it declined considerably after the arrival of Europeans.

Rose said he was relieved that the fires had not caused too much damage to the region compared to other parts of Australia, and hoped that this would provide a good opportunity to further explore the old system aquaculture.

“Over the next few weeks, we hope to conduct a comprehensive cultural heritage survey to verify areas that have not been previously registered,” he said. “It is important because it has provided a rich and sustainable life for traditional peoples, and has continued to be an important part of our cultural life.”