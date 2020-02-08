An American dies of coronavirus in China when the last charter flights evacuate hundreds of US citizens

An American citizen died in the Chinese city of Wuhan from the consequences of the corona virus.

The patient was 60 years old and died on Thursday in a local hospital, the US embassy in Beijing said. Out of respect for family privacy, no further details have been disclosed.

The coronavirus surfaced in Wuhan in December, killing 724 people worldwide, particularly in China, where it caught residents at home and paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

Outside of mainland China, it has crossed continents and infected tens of thousands in 27 countries and territories.

The death of the US citizen was reported hours after the evacuation of hundreds of Wuhan Americans on two flights on Friday. A U.S. State Department official described this as probably the last chartered flight.

After the evacuees arrived in the United States, five people who were staying at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California with coronavirus symptoms were hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. They were taken to an undisclosed hospital with a fever and are isolated because they are undergoing further tests.

The evacuated passengers are quarantined at several other bases, including the Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

The first evacuation flight on January 29 had 200 Americans quarantined at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California.

On Wednesday two more flights arrived from Wuhan with a total of 350 passengers. They were quarantined at Travis and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Every evacuee is subject to a 14-day quarantine ordered by the federal government. Those who show symptoms are taken to local hospitals for isolation and treatment.

Thousands quarantined on cruise ships

Passengers are not only trapped at home and in military bases.

In New York City, some vacationers are checked for corona virus on a cruise ship docked there. A CDC official who knew the situation informed CNN.

As a result of the outbreak, two U.S.-based cruise ships prohibit people with Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passports from boarding.

More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan because they were accidentally exposed to the corona virus by infected passengers.

At least 64 people from all over the world tested positive for corona virus on the cruise ship docked in Japan, including 13 Americans.