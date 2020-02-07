An American dies of coronavirus in China after the last charter flights evacuated hundreds of U.S. citizens, the embassy says

National World

An American citizen died in the Chinese city of Wuhan from the consequences of the corona virus, embassy officials said on Saturday. This is the first American death after the outbreak that has killed hundreds of people.

The patient was 60 years old and died on Thursday in a local hospital, the US embassy in Beijing said. Out of respect for family privacy, no further details have been disclosed.

The corona virus appeared in Wuhan in December. Since then, it has killed 724 people worldwide, especially in China, where it has captured residents at home and has paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

Outside of mainland China, it has crossed continents and infected tens of thousands in 27 countries and territories. There are at least 12 confirmed cases in the United States.

The news comes hours after the United States evacuated hundreds of Americans from Wuhan on two charter flights on Friday. Evacuated passengers were quarantined at various bases in the United States.

Five people who had been evacuated to Travis Air Force Base, Northern California, were hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. They were taken to an undisclosed hospital with a fever and are isolated because they are undergoing further tests.

Passenger evacuation flights stopped at several bases – Travis, Eppley Airfield in Omaha and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Anyone on the flights is subject to a 14-day quarantine. Those who show symptoms are taken to local hospitals for isolation and treatment.