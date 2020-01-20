Amy Willerton says she went into work hours after her birth plan was stolen in the robbery

Amy Willerton said she worked hours after being mugged.

The model, 27, raved about welcoming the little girl Demelza Eira with her fiance Daniel Day in an announcement on Instagram that was accompanied by pictures over the weekend.

The young mother Amy tugged at her heart when she complained that her water had burst just a few hours after she put her cell phone in her pocket.

Her phone contained all of the birth preparations, including voice memos, a birth playlist, and her plan to get through early labor.

Amy Willerton says she had labor pains after her birth plan was stolen by robberies

Unfortunately, Amy hadn’t saved any of her plans elsewhere and she had relied on her phone.

The former roommate of I’m A Celeb described her agony when she revealed that she had cried her eyes after losing her birth plan.

The same night the blonde bomb shared her water and she went into labor.

She said hello! Magazine: “I felt someone put his hand in my pocket and my cell phone – with all my birth preparations, voice memos, a birth playlist and my plan to get through the early contractions – was gone.

“None of this was saved. I started wiping my eyes. I was devastated. That night my water broke in bed at 1am and within three hours I got three contractions every 10 minutes.

“Two midwives came and it went very quickly, but as the pain increased, the work slowed down.”

The raid occurred on January 2 this year while shopping with her lover on Oxford Street in London.

In an emotional public letter on Instagram, the star flooded her feelings for the terrible incident online with her fans.

She wrote: “Dear pickpocket, I understand that despair causes many of us to do things that we would rather not do.

“But I don’t think you understand the impact of stealing my phone (which I bought to take better pictures of my baby) in the past week on something really important in my life.

“I was # 41weekspregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember, when you see a pregnant woman, she’s not just that big belly – this baby is her hope, her dream, and her future.

Amy got pregnant shortly after she got engaged to her husband in March last year.