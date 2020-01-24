Amy Schumer and his ex usually lives on a sitcom while writing their new sitcom!

Kyle Dunnigan, who temporarily dated the Trainwreck star years ago, appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week, where he revealed he was talking to comics – and his wife Chris Fischer – It’s been almost two months now. And that doesn’t seem strange!

The comedian, who wrote for her ex on Amy Schumer, explained:

“(His apartment) is beautiful. If you see it, you stay. I have a month and a half … He’s very cool.”

We do not doubt it!

The 49-year-old performer explains that he crashed with star I Feel Pretty as they worked on a new one Hulu show Love, Beth. But he was so good he could overstay his welcome even after they were done!

He joked:

“I have to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I will.”

Ha! Maybe he’ll be lucky and Amy will adopt him!

After all, his hubby doesn’t seem to remember having his ex in their house. Asked what Fischer thought about the situation, Dunnigan said he and the professional chef immediately responded, sharing:

“We’re out. We play chess. And all the food is really good and it’s free.”

Naturally, the humor has grown rather accustomed to this luxurious lifestyle. He said:

“When I first got there, I was like, ‘Oh, you don’t have to do that.’ I had to be right in, like, two days. Like, low soap. I was like, ‘Why is soap so low?’

However, the jokes convinced Dunnigan that he would have to leave the nest eventually. He said:

“I have to get out of there. Because it’s like a suspended youth.”

The world is a great place, son!

Stern, for his part, cannot endorse The Emmy winner’s lifestyle. After joking that the comedian was the girlfriend who didn’t leave, the host stopped:

“Any of the people who wrote for me, if they showed up at my apartment, I would try them.”

Not everyone can be as hospitable as Amy Schumer, we guess!

What does the U think about this situation, Perezcious readers? Can you live with an ex? Watch a clip of Kyle’s interview (below) for more and share your thoughts in the comments!

