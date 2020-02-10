Amy Klobuchar’s final statement in the New Hampshire debate was almost perfect

One of the things we lost or forgot during Donald Trump’s presidency is empathy. Understand that we are all basically much more alike than we feel dissimilar, and that mutual care – on a human scale – is something that goes beyond our political parties. Or should at least.

That brings me to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s final statement on Friday night in the eighth democratic debate in New Hampshire. And if you missed it, you shouldn’t.

Here’s the key block (long, but it’s worth it):

“And I’ll tell you, there’s a total lack of empathy with this guy in the White House.

“And I’ll bring you that. If you have trouble extending your paycheck to pay this rent, I know you and will fight for you. If you have difficulty deciding whether to pay for childcare or long-term care, I know you and will fight for you. If you’re having trouble figuring out whether you’re going to fill your fridge or prescription medication, I know you and will fight for you. “

“I don’t have to have the biggest name on this stage, I don’t have the biggest bank account. I’m not a political newcomer with no record, but I have a record of struggles for people. I ask you to join us at amyklobuchar.com. I ask you to believe that someone who fully believes in America can win this because if you are fed up with the extremes in our politics and the noise and nonsense, you have a home with me. “

It’s really, really powerful. And a remarkable antidote to Trumpism, which, to describe its belief system, is something like this: it’s a world that kills or is killed. The strong – or the most cunning – survive. All others are referred to the “loser” status. And if you don’t like that, then you’re one of the precious snowflakes that belong to the “loser” pile.

Klobuchar’s memory is one of our shared humanity and the idea that the President of the United States should guide us morally – to remind us how we are all together on this.

Trump completely abandoned the idea of ​​the presidency as a beacon of moral leadership in his first three years in office. This reluctance is most evident in his claims that there were good people on both sides of the racial unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, but it’s also evident in dozens of other ways – the attack on Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, looking at the other Far after the Saudi government murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who attacked a family with gold stars in the 2016 election campaign. The list goes on and on (and on).

To put it bluntly, Klobuchar’s final argument in a debate that aired Friday night a few days before it first aired in New Hampshire is no guarantee that its numbers – whether in the granite state or elsewhere – will suddenly rise. (Surveys in New Hampshire, however, seem to indicate that Klobuchar is dynamic.)

And even if it sees an upward trend in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, it still has a very difficult road to nomination.

But none of this changes anything about this basic fact: if you’re looking to encapsulate the opposite of Trumpism, Klobuchar has done better than any democrat I’ve seen so far. It doesn’t matter whether it fundamentally changes your trajectory in this race or not.