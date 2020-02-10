Amy Klobuchar rises to third in the polls of New Hampshire while warning of ‘socialist’ Sanders

Amy Klobuchar really wants New Hampshire to know she’s not a socialist, and she doesn’t think it’s a particularly good idea to nominate one as the Democratic candidate.

Just hours before voters in the Granite state would begin to issue ballot papers in the first in the primary nation, Ms. Klobuchar emphasized that point while mounting her last real chance to turn her long presidential candidacy into a winning prospect.

“We’ve had many debates, as you know,” Mrs. Klobuchar told a weekly Rotary Club meeting at a country club in Nashua on Monday, while attendees chewed salted meat and chicken acciatore. “And … I don’t agree with everything people say on the debate.”

She continued: “In fact, when we were asked during the last debate if we thought a socialist should lead the ticket, I was the only one who raised my hand and said,” No, I don’t think so. “

It is an attitude that she has been making clear to her in various ways for months now. She is friends with the purpose of that question, the self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, but she is far from convinced of his vision for the future.

But at the last minute – just as Joe Biden’s candidacy seems to be fading and moderate voters are struggling with the increasingly realistic prospect of being able to nominate Pete Buttigieg, a 38-year-old candidate with no national or national experience – her prospects seem to rise.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

New Hampshire woke up on Monday with good news for the Minnesota senator, who has focused on policies that, according to her, would help small businesses across the country. After months of relative unfamiliarity and mediocre polls, two polls showed that she caught up with Elizabeth Warren to take third place in the race behind Mr Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

In one, Klobuchar came in third with 14 percent support, to place Mr. Buttigieg’s 19 percent in second place. Sanders, a senator from nearby Vermont, seems ready for an eruption in the state, with 27 percent support in that poll.

For Stepanie Wolf-Rosenblum, a 64-year-old doctor who stopped at the Nashua event to hear Mrs. Klobuchar speak, the Minnesota senator is exactly why she would prescribe for the White House.

Mr. Buttigieg has a bright future ahead, she said, but she thinks that the damage Mr. Trump has done in the last three years requires a leader with experience in the Oval Office.

“We need someone with experience. A range of experience,” she said. “And we need someone with permanent relationships.”

She continued: “She relates to people and their struggles, and their pain in a way that I think other candidates don’t have.”

Devra Cohen, a 63-year-old childcare worker, also praised Mrs. Klobuchar, but said her decision to support the senator on Tuesday had nothing to do with Mr. Biden’s enormous opportunities.

“I decided a few weeks ago,” she said. And she thinks Mrs. Klobuchar can restore the dignity of the White House sacrificed during Mr. Trump’s presidency: “I think she is a woman with a moral core. We need someone who has that.”

.