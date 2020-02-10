Amy Klobuchar leads the midnight election in New Hampshire

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, won the most votes when a little over two dozen New Hampshire residents voted in three small townships shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Dixville Notch on the northern tip of the state, near Millsfield, and Hart’s Location, further south and hidden in the White Mountains, are the first places where primary results are announced because voters cast their vote so early.

Klobuchar started on Tuesday with eight votes, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, each with four votes. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang won three votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, each received two votes. Hawaii MP Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer each received one vote.

Visit CNN’s election center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Surprisingly, Bloomberg, who does not vote in New Hampshire, won the first votes in Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primary as a candidate for membership in the Dixville Notch community.

Five voters in Dixville Notch had appeared to make their choice at midnight. Two Democrats voted for Bloomberg, one for Buttigieg and one for Sanders. The only Republican voter also wrote in Bloomberg.

Bloomberg did not register for the New Hampshire Democratic presidential election because he intended to skip competitions in former states and instead start on March 3rd or Super Tuesday. A new nationwide Quinnipiac poll on Monday showed that Bloomberg, with 15% support among Democrats and democratically minded independent voters, was seven points away from its January reputation.

President Donald Trump led the night in the Republican primary with a total of 15 votes, followed by four for former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and one vote for Mary Maxwell.

Tiny Dixville Notch has a special place in the hearts of many observers. The midnight election tradition dates back to 1960, though this year was almost not the case because the chosen one had moved out of town – meaning that no one was available to manage the elections. Since then, the position has been filled and the tradition continues for another cycle.

The reporters and observers who came to the polling station on Monday evening were probably more numerous than the actual residents of Dixville Notch. According to the 2010 census, the municipality had only 12 residents.

There the voters correctly predicted the final winner of three of the last five parliamentary elections.

The prognosis for primary yields is less meaningful: in 2016 Sanders, who won the state with 22 percentage points, chose 100% (or a total of four) of the voters who voted in the democratic competition. But it was former Ohio governor John Kasich who beat Donald Trump 3-2 in the Republican race. Trump was resilient, however. He won the state’s GOP with about 20 percentage points.

The fact that Dixville Notch has kept the mini-competition alive over the years is an overwhelming success for those responsible on site – and a reason for political junkies who are looking for a first taste of what’s to come.