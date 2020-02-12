Amy Klobuchar gets pressure on The View

Photo: Scott Eisen (Getty Images)

Ok people, I have to keep it firmly with you. I don’t know what an Amy Klobuchar is. I know she is a candidate for President and apparently a bit of a dick for her employees. Oh! I also know that the old woman’s girl was built by Sunny Hostin.

This Tuesday The View Klobuchar appeared in the run-up to the primaries of New Hampshire. During the appearance, her record as a public prosecutor was examined. Host, Sunny Hostin, pointed out that Klobuchar had only 0.5 percent of African-American support and plunged its record as Hennepin County Attorney. She asked how her “harsh approach to crime” disproportionately affected people of color and how of the two dozen officer-involved murders that took place under her care, none of them were ever prosecuted. Klobuchar made a passive reference to systemic racism, but did not really address the issue.

Hostin then went into the Myron Burell case. In 2002, Burell was charged with the murder of an 11-year-old girl and sentenced to life imprisonment at the age of 16. names, Burrell’s alibies were not assessed and one of the co-suspects admitted that they were the shooters. When Klobuchar was confronted with this, it could only be said: “We must review all the evidence.”

Man. This was frankly a layout. The only thing Klobuchar had to do was express some regret and describe in detail what she intended to do to make it better both as a senator and possibly as a president. If you poll so low with black voters, your path to presidency is limited, if not completely obstructed. If Klobuchar wants to become a serious president, she must seriously consider her past.

Admittedly, Pete Buttigieg is racist and he “won” Iowa.

