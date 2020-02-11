Amy Klobuchar gets her moment in New Hampshire

Amy Klobuchar finally got the moment she needed badly.

Now the question is whether she can hold out.

Klobuchar, who was on the right track to take third place in New Hampshire, took the stage in a hotel here in Concord with the confidence of a candidate who, after a year of seizures, finally got the chance to present herself as a winner ,

Her newfound status as an outsider after months means that she is now facing a variety of challenges that a candidate faces, who has defied expectations but does not yet have to face a thorough examination of her background. And their use in the upcoming major competitions – Nevada, South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states – is poor compared to their rivals.

“Hello, America,” she said cheering Tuesday night. “I am Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump.”

The crowd followed their lead and sang, “Beat Trump, choose Amy.”

“My heart is full tonight, while there are still ballots to count, we have exceeded the chances every step of the way,” said Klobuchar. “We did it in the matter, we did it with ideas and we did it with hard work.”

Klobuchar tried to maintain her outsider status by indicating that she had been counted before.

But then the senator nodded to the night that changed her campaign: the democratic debate on Friday night in Manchester.

“Then they predicted that we wouldn’t make it to the debate,” she said ironically. “And man, we were at the New Hampshire debate.”

Turn a strong debate

The Senator delivered her strongest debating performance of the cycle last week, presenting her pragmatic progressivism to an electorate that – for the first time – would vote just a few days later.

“I don’t have to have the biggest name on this stage, I don’t have the biggest bank account. I’m not a political newcomer with no record, but I have a record of struggles for people,” said Klobuchar passionately. “I ask you to believe that someone who fully believes in America can win this because if you are fed up with the extremes in our politics and the noise and nonsense, you have a home with me. “

Almost instantly, Klobuchar’s campaign was infused with more momentum than ever before. They raised millions over the following 24 hours, were crowned winners of the debate by many experts, and, most importantly, saw a massive influx of help in New Hampshire, with 3,000 new volunteer shifts between the Friday night debate and the main night, four, were booked days later.

The senator had shown a lot of strong debates and used her skill to playfully defeat candidates across the Democratic spectrum. But none of them caused the kind of reaction she got on Friday night.

Supporters who had never donated to their campaign previously signed up and donated a few minutes later. Their events began to swell in New Hampshire, and flooding became the norm. And even casual Democrats began to feel the urgency of their candidacy.

“This is the only political event we came to,” said Adeline George, a New Hampshire voter from Seabrook, who did not support the candidate before the democratic debate. “It hits the mark. It really impresses us. “

When the momentum picked up and their campaign reached its one year anniversary, Klobuchar even started joking with people in New Hampshire: “We started a full year ago, but we’re finally on the rise.”

Even the expectations of the best Klobuchar helpers began to shift in the debate. Before the competition, senior Klobuchar helpers confided that they would have been fine if they were among the top five.

However, after the debate, internal expectations began to align with those outside the campaign, and a consultant told CNN that “everything in the top four” was acceptable.

On Tuesday evening, Klobuchar celebrated defiant expectations.

“Tonight in New Hampshire, since everyone had counted us a week ago – thanks, experts – I came back and we delivered,” she said.

Can your momentum drive you forward?

Now the difficult part begins.

Klobuchar is also on the verge of an upward trend in the exam – her tenure as Attorney General of Hennepin County, the largest in Minnesota. Klobuchar tried this in the days before elementary school in New Hampshire. When questioned about the case of Myon Burrell, a teenager sentenced to life for the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, Klobuchar tried to defend the entirety of her records.

More urgently, however, the Minnesota Senator was unable to target the Latino or black voters, the backbone of the democratic electorate, and the polling stations that are responsible for Klobuchar’s success in Nevada and South Carolina, the next states of the United States. State will be crucial in winning the nomination competition.

And the Senator’s operation in the upcoming states of Nevada, South Carolina, and Super Tuesday, which will vote on March 3, is poor compared to other campaigns.

The Klobuchar team struggled to Iowa to move most of its organizers to New Hampshire and others to Nevada. The expectation is that the organizers, who are currently in New Hampshire, will travel quickly to Nevada and South Carolina in the coming days, a senior adviser said.

The campaign currently has 50 employees in Nevada, many of whom are new to the area and performing Iowa transplants. And in part with the money the campaign is likely to raise after its strong end in New Hampshire, Klobuchar’s campaign announced a seven-digit ad purchase in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, that will delve deeply into Trump and her hypothetical plan, first 100 Days in office.

The campaign plans for South Carolina are less clear. Aid workers would not disclose how many local workers they have, and it does not appear that the state will receive the same type of cash inflow as Nevada.

And the aide told CNN that this weekend employees will be deployed in several Super Tuesday countries, but not all.

“Tonight is great,” said a senior election officer. “Work starts tomorrow.”