Amy Klobuchar faces serious questions from Sunny Hostin

Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has risen enormously in the polls. Following what many called a strong debate evening, she made an even stronger show in the New Hampshire primary school. But not everyone is impressed by Klobuchar, namely The View co-host Sunny Hostin. On Tuesday, the Bronx resident insisted on the 2020 in her criminal record.

In addition to failing to “prosecute a single murder by the police,” as Hostin reported during their exchange, her office also sentenced a teenager to life in prison in the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was killed by a stray ball. No gun was found, no DNA proof that Myon Burrell, who has always declared his innocence, was involved and another young man confessed that he was responsible. However, this did not stop Klobuchar from announcing the condemnation in its run for the 2006 Senate.

“I have looked at the facts of that case and it is one of the most flawed investigations and prosecutions I think I have ever seen,” Hostin told Klobuchar. “I mean, how do you defend such a thing against someone like me who is the mother of a black boy, a black teenager?” Asked Hostin. “This case would be my worst nightmare.”

Klobuchar suggested that systemic racism within the criminal justice system is really the fault of her reputation, but added: “I have called on the office and the courts to review the evidence. I think you know, Sunny, that I care so much about justice , and this case needs to be reviewed. “

Amy Klobuchar addresses the press during a campaign stop at Fair Fight Georgia in Atlanta. (Photo: Tanya A. Christian for ESSENCE)

The Minnesota senator also defended her low level of black voters and said she gets black support at home, but her challenge is that she needs more people to get to know her. Klobuchar has devoted much of its outreach efforts to getting votes in mainly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

SUBJECTS: