Amy Klobuchar builds momentum ahead at New Hampshire Primary

Image: Getty

Senator Amy Klobuchar is on the rise, at least in New Hampshire. On the eve of the primary state, her polls have risen, defeating Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden in two new surveys. The polls from Emerson College and Suffolk University have Klobuchar at 14 percent respectively, placing them in third place behind Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Klobuchar already made modest gains in the state, even before her critically acclaimed debate on Friday night, drooling experts such as Chris Matthews from MSNBC. The Klobuchar campaign reports that it has raised $ 3 million since Friday night’s debate and expects that shock to be reflected in the New Hampshire election.

However, Klobuchar has not strayed from what she does during her other debate appearances: she presents herself as the only sensible adult in the room, does spicy one-liners, and perhaps makes Pete Buttigieg the most satisfying routine. an inexperienced outsider. Her contempt for Buttigieg has always been fully visible, but it was given a new meaning with Buttigieg dominating media stories as the shiny new leader. Klobuchar was more than happy to give him a notch on Friday and to call Buttigieg because he had told Iowa voters that he found the deposition procedure “tiring.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://theslot.jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1225955857734733825&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1225955857734733825" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

“It’s easy to go after Washington, because that’s the popular thing to do,” Klobuchar said. “It is much harder to lead, and much harder to take those difficult positions. Because I think after all that people do, because it’s popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer … I don’t think that’s what people want now. We have a newcomer to the White House and see where it has taken us. “

The average New Hampshire polls on FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics still have Klobuchar in fifth place (9.4 percent and 11 percent respectively), with Sanders and Buttigieg in front of the New Hampshire summit. And Klobuchar still has an average of less than five percent in most emerging primary states. While the Klobuchar campaign is reportedly pumping money into a new slot in South Carolina with the new boost in campaign funds, Klobuchar would have to undergo an out-of-the-world reversal to become something near a frontrunner.

But she doesn’t have to be a leader to make an impact.

Klobmentum may not lead to a Klobuchar nomination, but small profits in the upcoming primaries or through Super Tuesday can influence the numbers of its centrist competitors and count the commitment of the most important delegates.

Nate Cohn of The New York Times tweeted that Klobuchar is gaining strength – along with Mike Bloomberg coming into play – could present a “Sanders dream scenario” that “pushes us into the zone where participant math is really sensitive to the threshold of Earn 15 percent for delegates. ”

Of course, nothing is predictable in this race, and Klobmentum can be a temporary blip that eventually loses steam after New Hampshire. Another candidate could easily push her out of the spotlight and a new favorite of the week could stand up. But watching the center find their champion while Elizabeth Warren continues to plunge into the polls and Sanders makes steady profits proves that we are still in the early stages of understanding what voters really want. The fact that we are even talking about Klobuchar after Iowa proves that if there is nothing else, the primary season is full of surprises.

.