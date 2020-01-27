Amy Klobuchar ended her frantic 36-hour sprint across Iowa with direct advocacy.

“This person deserves a ticket outside of Iowa, to be able to move on, and I ask you to do it for me.”

It was a frank moment here in Des Moines of a senator already known for his frankness. And that highlights two things: how the requirement that she be in Washington, DC, six days a week for President Donald Trump’s recall trial has hindered her plans in Iowa, and how the state de Hawkeye is critical of his overall success in Democratic Primary.

Klobuchar needs a good performance in Iowa more than almost all candidates in the 2020 field – her out-of-state survey numbers follow her competitors and she has shown little ability to convince black and Latino voters , which will be critical in competitions in Nevada, South Carolina and other competitions. And so the implications of not being in the state during the recall trial could be far more damaging to her than Vermont senator Bernie Sanders or Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, two senators with more full support in the state. and across the country.

Sleep-hungry Klobuchar, after spending most of her week in Washington, arrived in Iowa on Saturday afternoon and wasted no time talking to constituents who she hopes will will help outperform in Iowa.

“Have I ever thought that in the past two weeks, I wouldn’t really be able to be here on the road?”, She asked rhetorically as her bus drove from Muscatine airport to its next event. “You know, you read about your opponents who do what you want to do.”

But when these thoughts slip into her head, she says that she is trying to “step back” and remember the “constitutional duty” that she defends in the Senate.

“People will get it,” she said optimistically in an interview with CNN on her bus. “I have a heartfelt appeal to my supporters who are quite vigorous there.”

The senator tried to remain relevant by becoming a fixture on both local television and cable television during the indictment process, often flowing from the Senate and directly to the camera. The senator also held a town hall session, with Klobuchar pushing his message to the Iowans who might still consider it.

But while these efforts are helpful, Klobuchar acknowledged that they are not a substitute for being on the ground.

“I never thought I was going to be able to come back here all next week, never in my wildest dreams,” said Klobuchar on Sunday. “But it’s my life, and I’m doing the right thing.”

A multitude of statewide polls have placed it fifth in the state, behind former vice president Joe Biden, Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Warren . A recent New York Times / Siena College poll found her 8% in the state, far behind the other four candidates.

Klobuchar’s advisers and supporters say the senator must exceed expectations in the evening of caucus and that most of the best Democrats in Iowa consider this an entry in the top four. The senator has promised that she will campaign in New Hampshire anyway, as she has already qualified for the next state debate, but agents and analysts note that recovering from a disappointing ending in Iowa, a state that is notably similar to the senator’s house, could be ruinous.

Jumping into the top four is a daunting task for the Minnesota senator and Klobuchar is honest when asked where to end caucus night.

“We are now firmly and clearly in the top 5, I want to be in this group, and then the chips will fall where they can,” Klobuchar told CNN. “I’m still realistic and the fact that I can’t be here doesn’t make it easy, but we are doing well. And, again, there are a lot of tickets out of Iowa. “

Two campaign days in two weeks

Klobuchar was greeted by a large crowd during his mad rush through Iowa on Saturday and Sunday. But pending, it was a reality that his attention to the Iowa plan had been turned upside down.

“I have to put what I thought was two weeks of campaigning into two days,” she told Bettendorf.

The senator’s message to Iowans this weekend was much more focused on Trump than on other Democrats. The senator excoriated the president for everything from getting millions from his father to starting his business empire and being, in his opinion, a whiny.

However, Klobuchar has also intensified the sharp criticism of his opponents, in particular Sanders, who is sweeping in Iowa and offers a vision radically different from that of the moderate senator.

“My whole argument is that I will make our tent bigger, our coalition wider and my ponytails longer,” she told CNN on Sunday, arguing that she – unlike Sanders – will help the Democrats in competitive races in the House and the Senate. “That’s what I proved. I actually have the receipts. I don’t come from a state as blue as Vermont.”

She added, “I am the only one up there in Congress who has passed over 100 bills as a Democrat in chief, and that is different from Senator Sanders.”

According to Democratic State officials, the steady growth of Klobuchar in Iowa has come from the growing support of caucuses on the Iowa border with Minnesota, especially rural communities that reflect most of the same places as the senator represents in the neighboring state.

“Klobuchar has a record and a history of what she was able to do in Minnesota, which is vast, and I think a lot of the rural people here understand that and even if they could be more progressive than Klobuchar, they may relate to what she was able to do, “said JD Scholten, the Democratic congressional candidate in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, who did not approve of anyone before caucus. “Midwesterners feel a little more comfortable with other Midwesterners.”

One of the reasons for this success is that Klobuchar made it a point, before the start of the Senate trial, to visit each of the 99 counties of Iowa, a feat called “Full Grassley”, according to the Chief State Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. Even if some of these events simply meant stopping in a county and inviting a few Iowans on the bus to a gas station parking lot, Klobuchar used this feat to boost his ability to win back the voters who gravitated toward Trump a while ago. four years.

“She is that authentic and authentic person who can relate to what keeps people in the communities where I live,” said Pam Johnson, a farmer from rural Floyd County, Iowa, and the former chief of the National Corn Growers Association. “She gets (the rural voters) and they have it, and it seems to me that they are really comfortable with her as a candidate.”

However, some Iowans question the depth of support Klobuchar enjoys in the state, particularly in cities like Des Moines.

“I would love to see Amy Klobuchar rank in the top four, but I have yet to see indications,” said Sean Bagniewski, president of the Polk County Democratic Party. “His mentions are among the best, but his polls aren’t moving much, and time is running out to catch up.”

But prominent Iowans like Dave Nagle, a former Cedar Falls representative, are more optimistic about the senator’s chances.

“I think it’s just where it should be,” Nagle told CNN. “I think it has great potential. I do not diminish the other candidates because I do not approve, they all have their strengths, but I feel that if someone has a movement here, gains momentum at closing, it would be one of the two that I would show. “