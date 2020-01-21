Amy Childs describes how her breast implant burst inside after an operation

Amy Childs bravely grappled with her previous surgical complications and is addicted to lip fillers.

The mother of two, who campaigns for the illegalization of fillers for people under the age of 18 as part of the Fabulous’ Had Our Fill campaign, discussed the issues she faced after scrutinizing.

Reality star Amy, 29, had enlarged her breasts at age 18 to increase her bust size from 32A to 32D, and then again years to lift her to an F-Cup – that’s when the problems began.

(Image: Instagram)

In memory of the difficult time that took place three years ago, she said: “After about six months, they literally just fell off. I was in constant pain and back pain.”

“I was in the hospital for a week while they were draining the fluid. I was in so much pain and said, ‘What did I do, mom? What did I do?’ I couldn’t believe I had put myself in that position. “

Four weeks later, one of her implants she shared was a “terrible” experience.

(Image: Instagram)

When she spoke of being addicted to puffing up her pout, she added: “I was addicted to lip filler, constant lip filler, literally to anyone, which is terrible to say. But because I was so addicted, I looked before I knew it like an absolute freak. “

Recently, the mother of two has shown a more natural look on her social media after taking off her bright red hair dye for dark blonde curls.

Amy recently broke up with her boyfriend Ritchie, just 11 months after they had a baby boy together.

(Image: Amy Childs Instagram)

(Image: Channel 5)

Reality star Amy gave birth to her son in September of last year with her businessman ex Ritchie, who will be one year old next month.

They had enjoyed together as a couple for almost two years before saying goodbye to their love.

Amy also has daughter Polly, two, with whom she shares with her ex-partner Bradley Wright.

The former TOWIE star broke away from Bradley just six weeks after his baby was born.

