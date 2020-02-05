Amul’s ‘Homecoming Snack’ ad about Coronavirus outbreak caused Twitter debate

The poster reads: “Amul, Homecoming Snack” and appears to depict the Indians evacuated from Wuhan on Wuhan flights.



(Credit: Twitter)

A recent advertisement from the Indian dairy brand Amul has triggered a discussion on social media to try to commercialize the outbreak of the deadly corona virus that has spread from China.

While the world continued to struggle with the outbreak in two dozen countries with the death toll in China of around 500, Amul’s viral ad shows the Amul girl along with her friends wearing masks and walking out of an Indian flight with a red tail.

The image is rhetorical about the evacuation of India of its 650 inhabitants from the Chinese province of Wuhan. They have recently been evacuated from the country on Air India flights and kept in quarantine.

The poster says ‘Amul, Homecoming Snack’.

#Amul Topical: Coronavirus outbreak – Indians evacuated from China! pic.twitter.com/KM6RH35AAS

– Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) 4 February 2020

On the one hand, the post continued to criticize, with Indian singer Sona Mohapatra who said the advertisement was in “bad taste.”

in bad taste. pic.twitter.com/nw4WA7lBGd

– ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) 5 February 2020

Oh, come on Amul

– db (non-relational) (@dheerajbatra) 4 February 2020

Yeh iss sheher ko wuhan kya?

– SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) 4 February 2020

Amul … Har cheez mein taang adaaye!

– (@mfjanwari) February 5, 2020

@Amul_Coop indeed in bad taste.

– SHASHANK JAIN (@J_Shasha) 5 February 2020

Although many agreed with Mohapatra’s criticism, others praised the advertisement for its harmless humor and “creativity.”

East or West, North or South, Amul boxes are the best

– ∆ (@useledbulb) 4 February 2020

I find nothing offensive. Well done Amul India.

– Sachin Not Out (@ SachinM879) 4 February 2020

Great advertisement! Hats off to this creativity!

– Hemal (@ 007_hemal) 4 February 2020

what’s bad about this?

– Max Payne (@ Chirag18_11) February 5, 2020

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.