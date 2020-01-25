Baljinder Singh, who wanted to do something unconventional to commemorate the 71st Republic Day, took 40 days of precision effort to accomplish the tricolor task.



An Amritsar government school teacher has used 71,000 toothpicks to make a national flag.

Baljinder Singh, who wanted to do something unconventional to commemorate the 71st Republic Day, took 40 days of precision effort to accomplish the tricolor task.

Speaking to ANI, he said: “For a long time, I had been thinking about doing something that nobody had done before. Then, I came up with this idea. I want this to be the longest flag.”

Punjab: a government school teacher, Baljinder Singh of Amritsar has made a national flag with toothpicks. He says: “I made the national flag with 71,000 toothpicks to commemorate the 71st day of the Republic. It took me 40 days to complete it.” pic.twitter.com/MO8eOg5bbw

– ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

He also said that while the school celebrates Republic Day celebrations at the district level, he wished to present his flag on the occasion.

The R-2020 Day parade will begin with the raising of the National Flag by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, followed by parades in Rajpath, New Delhi, which will show the military skill and cultural diversity of India. The main guest for the 71st Republic Day Parade is the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. President Bolsonaro will land in the national capital on January 24. He will be accompanied by seven ministers, senior officials and a large business delegation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Bolsonaro will address a group of Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum.

