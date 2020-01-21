Amotekun: What Nigerians Need To Know - Miyetti Allah Speaks After Buhari Government Statement

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) finally spoke about the controversy over the West Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Operation Amotekun.

Amotekun, an initiative of the governors of the southwest, has been declared illegal by the Buhari government.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, MACBAN sought to dissociate itself from the position of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, another umbrella organization of shepherds in Nigeria, which links Amotekun to the next general election.

The Kautal Hore had warned that the new outfit could cost the 2020 presidency to the southwest.

Baba Othman Ngelzarma, MACBAN national secretary, said that Nigerians should know that his group was concerned only with the welfare of its members and was not interested in joining the issues with Amotekun supporters and critics.

The statement read as follows: “Since the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Operation Amotekun by the southwest governors on January 9, we have been inundated with calls to comment on the implications of the outfit for its members.

“MACBAN, as a responsible association, takes its time to study the implications of the operations on its members who do legitimate business in the southwest of the States. We will continue to support all efforts to promote unity and security for all of Nigeria, wherever it is located.

“MACBAN, however, disapproves of its association with comments from some associations that allude to 2023 and the arrest of Amotekun management.

“As a deliberate policy, MACBAN is not interested in talking about politics, security or legal issues because we believe there are more competent bodies that can discuss these issues.

“MACBAN strives to educate its members on how to improve their economic activities by integrating modern animal husbandry techniques and the associated value chain.

“We are making it clear that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has not issued any press releases or granted any interviews regarding the training of Ametokun. If the need arises, we will, but for the moment we are looking.

“MACBAN is more concerned with how the federal government can correct the imbalance between the agronomy and livestock subsectors as well as how to deal with the incessant losses suffered by our members as a result of the conflict between farmers and ranchers, cattle theft, banditry and kidnapping. Our members remain the most affected by these crises. “