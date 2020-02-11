Amotekun: The governors of the southwest will sign the safety equipment bill – Fayemi – on Friday

The governor of the Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, stressed on Monday that the Amotekun security organization is not about exclusive protection for the natives of the Southwest. The draft law to support the organization will be signed on Friday in the six states in the region at the same time.

Fayemi said this in his office in Ado-Ekiti on Monday when he officially presented the draft law, which underpinned the equipment of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda.

The governor said Amotekun is concerned with the safety of everyone residing in the six states of the Southwest, regardless of where they may have come from.

He announced that the code to support the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, will be signed on Friday, February 14, by the six Southwest state governors.

The governor said the draft law will be discussed in detail at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday for immediate transmission to the House of Assembly.

Fayemi noted that the creation of Amotekun was designed to protect all law-abiding residents of the region regardless of their tribe and ethnicity, and to counter the hints directed against the Fulani shepherds.

He was optimistic that security equipment would end the scourge of kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities in the region, adding that this was in line with the federal police program.

According to him, “it was one of the highlights of our meeting with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; The Inspector General of the Police, Muhammed Adamu, and the General Prosecutor of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, including the six Southwest governors, where we met to address emerging emerging opinions about the outfit. The safety and well-being of all Nigerians from whom they could come.

“Many people misunderstood the essence of the Amotekun security network. It is not about the exclusive protection of the natives of the Southwest. It’s about the safety of everyone living in the six states of the Southwest, regardless of where they may have come from. As long as they are legally and legally resident in all parts of the States, we consider it our duty and our responsibility to protect them as long as they remain in the jurisdiction.

“Even if I haven’t read the invoice, I’m sure that this invoice suggests it. I am not sure whether the bill will protect Yoruba living in the six states. There is talk of whether our highways are free from bandits, armed robberies, kidnappers and any form of robbery.

In this respect, it is a logical extension of the municipal police initiative that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed that the inspector general has already reported to various police units across the country.

Together with my colleagues, we have hoped that this week’s bill will be discussed more quickly in our various executive board meetings and will be sent quickly to our various meeting houses this week. Our discussion with our speakers, who have been waiting for the bill, to the extent that they call some of their members back from the break to give this bill an accelerated passage in the various legislations.

By Friday, February 14, 2020 at the latest, the law, which we hope will have come into force, will be passed in the six states of the Southwest at the same time, and the responsible team will begin implementing the Amotekun Corps immediately. “

Earlier, Mr. Fapohunda announced that the draft law had approximately 38 provisions with specifications from each of the states that set out the operational guidelines for the security network.

The attorney general emphasized that the draft law had been carefully drafted with the necessary provisions, including a complaints office, to report cases of human rights violations and corruption by the Amotekun Corps.

He announced that the bill would be uploaded to the ministry’s website for members of the public to read and comment on.