Dozens of stakeholders from Osun State expressed their thoughts on setting up a regional security structure in the Southwest region, called the Western Nigeria Security Network and dubbed “Operation Amotekun”.

Recall that the governors of the six states in the region, following a series of security summits, have agreed to set up a joint security team in order to stem the tide of insecurity in the area.

The security group was then launched on January 9, with the promise to conclude all the arrangements and contributions necessary for a rapid start of its operations.

Therefore, in a quick reaction, the Federation’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, described the formation of the security team as illegal, citing Annex 2, Articles 17 and 45 of the constitution of 1999, which make the defense and internal security of Nigeria, respectively an exclusive obligation of the federal government.

Meanwhile, various reactions continued to follow the establishment of the security team across the country.

A lawyer from Osogbo, the capital of the state of Osun, told DAILY POST that the statement attributed to Malami on the formation of Amotekun was not only politically irresponsible but also lacked legal endurance in the context of the disputing the subject.

He said that these sections of the constitution cited by Malami did not envision security attire like Amotekun.

“While item 17 of Annex 2 to the constitution speaks of defense and places the responsibility for protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria in the hands of the military, item 45 gives the police and other paramilitary organizations the responsibility for oversee homeland security. architecture of Nigeria.

“No part of the cited constitution speaks of security as a concept, which was explicitly stated in article 14, paragraph 2b of the constitution, where the security and well-being of citizens would be the main obligation of the government .

“Following the federal system of administration in Nigeria, by” government “, the constitution envisages both the federal government and the unifying units.

“Consequently, state governors, as responsible for the security of their individual states, have the prerogative to fine-tune alternative means of protecting life and property in their areas without violating the Constitution.

“The Minister of Justice should correct his facts and reverse the issue,” he said.

In addition, a lecturer in the Department of Sociology at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Adebisi Oyelakin reprimanded the federal government for what it called “politicization of security”.

He said it was natural and timely for people to find better ways to secure their lives and property, adding that the statement made by Malami signaled certain parochial and sectoral interests.

Oyelakin called on the governors of the South West to be resolute and to do whatever is necessary with regard to the legal support necessary for security.

Likewise, a retired police officer and community leader in Ikirun, in the local government area of ​​Boripe, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Minister of Justice to order .

He argued that an issue as sensitive as security should not be politicized in the way the Amotekun issue has been twisted.

The retired security officer added that Nigeria can only survive its current security challenges with an effective community police.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola warned residents of the state against the religious coloring of the Amotekun issue because he described the initiative as a welcome development. .

This was contained in a press release signed by his media assistant, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, a copy of which was sent to our correspondent on Wednesday.

“Politicizing the concept of Amotekun on the altar of religion and ethnicity will be unhealthy, dangerous and counterproductive.

“Amotekun is a collective response from the South West region to the wave of armed banditry, rape, kidnapping and other violent crimes that have suddenly become a thing of the past in the South West.

“Therefore, to pretend that it is a program against a particular faith or of followers of a particular religion is not only absurd, but also in bad taste.

“The abductions, rapes and armed bandits have no religion and know no tribe or ethnic origin.

“As a reminder, no recruitment has been carried out so far, particularly in our dear State of Osun. So rather than opposing a project that we all call for in response to existential threats for which some of the region’s governors have been called and defamed in the past, we should rally support for Amotekun by proposing strategies to refine – in order to close any communication gap between the federal government and the governors of the Southwest.

“Article 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) clearly states that the security of life and property of citizens and their well-being are the primary objective and responsibility of the government, whether state or federal.

“The State of Osun is committed to protecting its citizens; and every reasonable and responsible native of Osun must join our collective determination as a government to protect our citizens and their property, “said the statement.