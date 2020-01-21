Amotekun: Soyinka attacks Balarabe Musa over commentary on the Republic of Oduduwa

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday condemned the remark by Balarabe Musa, former governor of the former state of Kaduna, about the creation of Amotekun by the governors of the southwest.

Over the weekend, Musa alleged that the southwest settlement of Amotekun was a Yorubas ploy to create the Republic of Oduduwa.

However, Soyinka said that Musa was wrong about his claim about why Amotekun was created by the Southwest region.

In a statement, the Nobel laureate said: “Unfortunately Balarabe is, but I hope I am not tragically wrong. I invoke the tragic dimension here because the occurrence of a tragedy, especially for nations, often begins when fears are mistaken or promoted as fact, and governments, alone or with interest groups, are attracted by fears of rushing into irrational haste. and irreversible acts.

“Ultimately, such acts are based on nothing but fears, sometimes generated by guilt over past injustices, such as unfair dealings.

“This is the basis of the tragedy, towards which the nations are pushed by a partial or erroneous reading of socio-political realities and history. I would like this nation to avoid such a mistake. So I’m sure Balarabe Musa would do it.

“Raising the specter of secession has been an easy approach to the dangerous and obvious failings of governance that Balarabe himself recognized in his response to the principle of Amotekun made flesh.

“He said that Amotekun’s midwives have repeatedly recognized that theirs is only a contribution to a crisis of growing proportions and that other states should be encouraged to emulate these initiatives, not to to read them badly, then to demonize them by false attributions “, recipe of the tragedy. “