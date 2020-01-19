Amotekun, ploy of Yoruba leaders to create the Republic of Oduduwa - Balarabe Musa

Former governor of former Kaduna state Balarabe Musa said the main reason the leaders and governors of the Southwest region had created the new security team, Operation Amotekun, was to create the Republic of Oduduwa.

POST QUOTIDIEN said that the governors of the Southwest region had created and inaugurated the security group to stem the threat of attacks by shepherds in their region.

But Musa, in an interview with The Sun, warned that the government led by President Muhammadu Buhari should not allow the operation of such a security network, adding that it fell outside the country’s established laws.

He warned that it was a ploy to secure Yoruba lands and a prelude to the declaration of the Republic of Oduduwa.

The former governor further stated that some of the security components of the outfit, such as the OPC, had a history of carelessness in terms of protecting the life and property of non-Yoruba.

“First of all, given what has happened in the history of Nigeria, this Amotekun will result in a declaration by the Republic of Oduduwa.

“Look at the composition of those who make up the organization in addition to the six state governors.

“There is also the OPC, Afenifere and others. The fear is therefore quite obvious. And this despite the fact that this government is incompetent.

“Certainly, this government is incompetent. And it was because of the incompetence of this government that this problem arose. But let us not forget either that this federal government is an alliance between the North and the South West.

“So why should this happen? Any correction in the configuration of the country is possible if this alliance, which controls the government of the country, can do its job.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had previously declared Amotekun illegal.

He added, “Oh yes! It is illegal because it contravenes the provisions of the law in the constitution.

“And unfortunately for them, despite the intellectual aura of the elite class of the Southwest, they could not be articulated because they could have been articulated like the Kano State in the case of Hisbah.

“They went through the State Chamber of the Assembly. Now, if this Amotekun had been taken by the Houses of Assembly of the six States before his formation, one could say that they have a case in the sense that the Houses of Assembly of the States are responsible for legislating.

“Second, the governor of each state is the head of state security. So if you combine these two and pass a law allowing the formation of Amotekun, they would have understood.

“But despite their articulation, they failed to do so, which means it must be deliberated that what exactly concerns them is a Stat by Oduduwa