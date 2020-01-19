Amotekun: Pastor Giwa Tells Yoruba Leaders What To Do To Defeat Buhari Government

As critics continue to betray the federal government’s illegal statement that Operation Amotekun is illegal, Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ chief pastor Adewale Giwa urged the Yoruba on Saturday to unite and pray with fervor in order to defeat those who frustrate the security group.

Giwa, who congratulated the initiators of the outfit, said that only the enemies of progress would criticize this decision.

Federation Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, through his Special Assistant for Media and Public Relations to the Federation Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu had declared “Amotekun” illegal.

The federal government has declared that it is not supported by any known law in the country.

However, Pastor Giwa said that the creation of “Amotekun” would further reveal the enemies of Nigeria, particularly in the southwest region.

“God began to expose the real enemies of Nigeria through the creation of Amotekun. The word of God must not go back; It is time that Nigerians open their eyes and see those who stand in their way.

“Jesus Christ was betrayed by Judas Iscariot; the enemies inside are very powerful. One thing I do know is that God will not allow these few enemies of Nigeria to frustrate this gesture.

“We have learned from a reliable source that they have threatened some governors in the southwest to withdraw, and that is why some of them are afraid because they are protecting their political careers. Some of them still want to run as governors for a second term. Honestly, I must congratulate the governors of Ekiti, Oyo and Ondo for supporting the truth and for supporting their people.

“Those who see their people being killed because of their political ambitions or their political career are not worthy to lead the country. President Buhari should not step on the dog’s tail. They shouldn’t wake up a sleeping tiger, it’s dangerous.

“I said that God would expose and dishonor those who inflict pain on the people. I am happy that some people in the southwest dance to the tune of Fulanis because they want to become president, because they want Fulanis to count with them. Why don’t they speak now?

“The foreigners are killing them and they still keep their positions, why? God is working right now, and all the enemies of Nigeria will be exposed and dishonored in the Name of Jesus. “