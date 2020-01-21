Amotekun: Junaid Mohammed Tells Buhari What To Do To Southwestern Leaders, Oduduwa Republic Statement

Second Republic lawmaker Dr. Junaid Mohammed lambasted leaders in the Yoruba-dominated southwest region of the country for setting up a new security team known as the Amotekun.

Mohammed asked government led by President Muhammadu Buhari “to test the issue in the Supreme Court for a statement that no state has the right to raise a state or regional army when the constitution prohibits it . “

The former parliamentarian described the outfit as a tribal militia to allow them to update the emergence of the Republic of Oduduwa through the backdoor.

Recall that a former governor of the former state of Kaduna, Balarabe Musa, had previously made a similar claim.

Mohammed told Vanguard that the decision of the leaders in the southwest would backfire and also oppose the other Nigerians.

Mohammed, who was a member of the 2014 Constitutional Conference, wants President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out immediately and condemn what he called “illegality orchestrated by the Southwest” before it is too late for Nigeria can face this crime.

The frank leader of the North said that the governors of the southwest knew that their action was illegal from the beginning, because no section of the Nigerian constitution provides for the state police or the regional ethnic army, but has tested in a way perfumed the political will of the federal government by moving forward to flout the false army.

“It was a serious mistake on the part of the presidency to allow the governors to put on the outfit if it is true that the federal government has given them some form of launch authorization,” he said. .

“How can the governors who could not pay the new minimum wage, build an army and arm the militias?”

“To me, it is not in Nigeria’s interest to allow Amotekun at this point in its history. As far as I am concerned, the fact that they decided to scoff at such an entity at this point in Nigeria’s history clearly shows that there is something fundamentally wrong with the political system.

“I know the main players in the South West very well. And part of their calculation is that if Amotekun fails, they would at least use it to force the federal government to make more concessions to the Yoruba.

“But I want the brains of this serious illegality to be ready to face the consequences of their dirty action.

Mohammed did not agree that Amotekun, the Hisbah police and the civilian JTF were, all the same, stressing that if Amotekun is armed by the governors of the Southwest, civilian JTFs are not that simple hunters and, like Hisbah, do not carry weapons.