Former Nigerian aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode reacted to the statement by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group that people in the Southwest are “the most primitive in political matters”.

POST DAILY reported that the group’s national secretary, Alhassan Saleh, had made the statement when he criticized residents of the Southwest for supporting the creation of Amotekun, a regional security group.

Present in Channels Television’s “Sunrise Daily” program, Saleh explained that people in the Southwest are very intolerant of the opposition.

When asked to confirm a statement attributed to him, saying that the Southwest could lose in 2023 presidency with the support of Amotekun, Saleh, said he was not trying to blackmail the South- West by making such a remark.

He said, “This is not blackmail. Unfortunately, with very strong apologies to my friends in the South West, despite the education of the Yoruba people, they remain the most primitive in terms of political culture. “

But, reacting Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page, said that Saleh spoke like a real cattle breeder.

He wrote: “Spoken like a real cattle breeder!”

“If the national secretary of Miyetti Allah can describe the sons and daughters of Oduduwa as being primitive, how should we now describe those he represents?”