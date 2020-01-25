Amotekun could help the South West, South East and South South to get out of Nigeria - Tanko Yakasai

The former statesman and founding member of the Arewa Advisory Forum, ACF, Tanko Yakasai, warned that the security group of Operation Amotekun set up by the leaders of the southwest was capable of encouraging the secession program in the south-east and south-south geopolitical regions.

He described the security network as a private army in the making.

DAILY POST said that the governors of the southwestern states had set up the security service with the aim of reducing the kidnappings, banditry and ritual killings that have sowed panic in the region.

The security suit has since generated much controversy with the federal government through the office of the Federation’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declaring it illegal.

However, the federal government, through the office of the vice-president, and leaders from the southwest reached an agreement yesterday.

Yakasai, in an interview with The Sun, urged Yoruba leaders to abandon the security group and adopt the federal government’s national security initiative.

“There are security issues across the country; it is not a question that concerns only the South West. It’s in the southeast, the south-south, the center-north, the northwest and the northeast, everywhere, murders, kidnappings, armed robberies, etc. These are not limited to a particular area, they are everywhere, no one would doubt or dispute that, “he said.

“The way the Southwest approaches the issue is wrong; many times the wrong approach can kill a great project. The wrong approach was to give it an ethnic dimension.

“The South West has something positive and negative. Something positive in the sense that they have no problem understanding because all of them are one person; they speak the same language, they are Muslim or Christians, they know how to relate without discrimination.

“This is not the case for all other geopolitical areas. No geopolitical area is like that, yes, I know, people would say from the southeast, yes, of course, they are Igbo, they are almost the same as from the southeast.

“This Amotekun is a private army in the making. A country like Nigeria which has experienced a secessionist movement and an attempt at secession, there is no doubt that so many lives of Nigerians on both sides have been lost in this process, so Nigerians will be nervous; any patriotic Nigerian will start to open their eyes when this kind of thing happens.

“The problem being national, a national approach should make everyone happy.

“The President has established a committee with the Inspector General of Police to examine the problem of insecurity in the country in a holistic manner and make a recommendation that would allow the federal government alone or perhaps in collaboration with the State or local government to deal with the matter on the basis of the recommendation it deems appropriate.

“I would prefer this approach, but I do not accept the South West approach for the simple reason that if you authorize the South West to put on a semi-military uniform, in particular a security uniform which allows its staff to carry guns, it doesn’t matter if you call them Dane rifles; weapon is a weapon and no one can guarantee that these Dane weapons will not ever turn into suitable or sophisticated weapons, and you are not sure that if you give someone a Dane weapon, it will not go a day somewhere and drop it off and choose an appropriate weapon. gun.

“To this extent, I think the South West approach was wrong; he did not take into account the sensitivity of the Nigerian government and people.

“I support the initiative of the federal government. The south-west, the south-east, the south-south, the north-west, the north-east and the center-north should await the outcome of this exercise and get involved so that there is synergy in tackling the problem of insecurity in Nigeria. It is a very big problem that can be solved through synergy. “

“That Amotekun may be an ordinary word in Yoruba, but it can have so much meaning; why can’t they adopt a term that can be understood by everyone? “