Amotekun: APC governors reach consensus on community policing

The governors elected on the platform of the Progressive Congress, APC, reach a consensus on the best strategy to fight insecurity in their respective states.

Many governors are also content with “community policing,” according to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Lalong revealed it on Friday in Abuja at the first quarterly meeting of the governance committee of the PGF Governors’ Progressive Forum governance program.

The governor, who is also chairman of the Northern Governors’s Forum, spoke to journalists as co-chair of the governance steering committee.

According to him, the committee aims to develop a common political framework for the states of the CPA.

“The overarching objective is to identify common governance problems that can be reproduced in all states controlled by APC,” he said.

“As we pointed out at the inaugural meeting of this steering committee, during the period 2019-2023, we will want the work of the steering committee of the FMP governance program to focus more on strengthening the capacity of our states to have an increased commitment to implement approved approval. initiatives.

“The PGF Secretariat will have to work with the necessary experts to develop a strategic framework to remedy it,” he said.

Speaking on the regional security initiative, Amotekun, recently launched by the governors of the southwest, the governor of the Plateau said that he was unable to speak about the program of the governors of the south.

He added, “Ours is to design implementation policies for good governance in the CPA states. Here we are not talking about Amotekun, we are talking about general insecurity and therefore once we lay the groundwork for the CPA states and it is approved, we will start talking about implementation.

“Maybe at the approval level, people will talk about Amotekun, people will bring different problems. I always try not to talk about what the South is doing; For my part, I am not from this area, I am the president of the Northern Governors ’Forum which has a different opinion from what is obtained there.

“What we are now setting in the framework is general insecurity because we are not indifferent to the situation in the country, it is that for each year, we establish a framework and tell them that these are things that are current and these are things that the governors of APC should adopt in terms of budget preparation but also governance in their states.

“Generally speaking, what we did after a presentation from the security agencies is that we all seem to be talking about local police. This one, we all agreed, so we don’t want a situation where you start doing something and the federal government will say that what you do is outside the law, just like what he said about Amotekun. It is now that they will dialogue.

“Even if they do, it must be in accordance with the law. So what’s in the law with regard to governors is the issue of community policing. We all agree on this. As my co-chair said, when you go to implementation, you use different types of methods. I briefed Lafia and told them that I have been using community police for a very long time.

“In Jos, I have about three organizations. Three safety suits. I have the seat of a division; I have Operation Safe Haven established by the federal government for only a few states at the time, and I have what is called Operation Rainbow.

“For us, Operation Rainbow is like community policing because, while Operation Safe Haven and the police are the responsibility of the federal government, Operation Rainbow reports to the governor and is a combination of different security organizations.

“So what they do is collect intelligence and we find it very effective because if you don’t understand the information, you won’t even understand how to nip the security situation in the bud.” So because of this intelligence, before anything happens, we know it because we have an early warning system. “