Amnesty International warns the military before the IPOB of the funeral of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents

Amnesty International on Wednesday urged security officials and members of Biafra’s indigenous people, IPOB, to ensure peace at the funeral of group leader Nnamdi Kanu’s parents in Afara Ukwu, Abia on Friday.

Military personnel were reported to be present in the city prior to the funeral.

In a statement on Wednesday, Osnai Ojigho, country director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, appealed to the military and members of the IPOB to ensure that there was no violence at the funeral of Canoe’s parents in order to respect citizens’ rights.

Ojigbo urged the IPOB and the military to ensure that lives are protected and to avoid repeating the events of September 2017 that killed 20 people.

The statement said: “Nigerian security forces must exercise restraint and prevent the September 2017 events from being repeated, killing at least 20 people and missing some when the military tried to arrest Nnamdi Kanu at his home in Afara Ukwu ,

“While law enforcement officers have the right to perform their legal duties, the use of violence should be proportionate and strictly limited to situations where it is strictly necessary.

“Both IPOB supporters and security forces must respect and protect the human rights of everyone at all times.

“Concerns about possible violence during the funeral must be addressed within the framework of human rights and the rule of law.”

In a broadcast last weekend on Radio Biafra, Kanu, who has been on the run since 2017, when soldiers broke into his father’s property in Abia state after being accused of treason by the Nigerian government that he had incidents from abroad monitor.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu had previously threatened to kill the children of Abia police commissioner Enen Okon and army chief of staff, Buratai, if anyone was killed during his parents’ funeral.