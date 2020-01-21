Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting set of films and Jgrund Nagraj Manjule is one of the most anticipated films of his film. The actor will see him essaying the role of a football coach in the film. The filmmakers have treated Big B fans with Jhund’s first appearance poster and have now reached it Koimoiho ‘How is The Hype?“.

The poster didn’t show much of what Amitabh would look like. On the poster was the back of AB, which headed for what looked like a dilapidated football field. Amitabh can be seen wearing a blue jacket, and this poster only contributed to the expectation of what the film would look like.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund Poster On ‘The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster? VOTE NOW!

Bachchan shared a poster with his fans on Twitter and wrote, “First look at #Jhund.”

Director: Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccers. Amitabh plays the role of a professor who directs street children to build a football team.

The Amitabh poster about the first look is quite interesting and we’d like to know how you liked it. Vote on the vote below to let us know if Jhund’s poster also impressed you.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!