Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre will be released in July, avoiding conflict with Gulabo Sitabo

The release of Rumi Jaffery’s mystery thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, was postponed from April 24 to July 17, 2020. Earlier, the film’s release date conflicted with the release of the comedy-drama from Shoojit Sircar Gulabo Sitabo, who also stars Amitabh alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, announcing the news on Twitter, wrote: “New release date … #Chehre – with #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi – will be released now on July 17, 2020 … The date change is due to a request made by the creators of #GulaboSitabo to avoid a confrontation … #Chehre was released earlier on April 24, 2020 … Here is a new overview. “

In the new preview, Amitabh and Emraan can be seen in western attire, with Amitabh sporting a white beard, mustache and beret. They sit at both ends of a sofa while looking at the camera with a poker face.

Speaking of the change in the film’s release date, producer Anand Pandit said, “Yes, we transferred Chehre to July 17, at the special request of the creators of Gulabo Sitabo. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and since it was mutually beneficial not only for all of us to give a good window of exit to these exciting films, but also to fans of Mr. Bachchan, we have decided to release Chehre now on July 17th. “

Meanwhile, Ronnie Lahiri, producer of Gulabo Sitabo, said: “Our film was ready and we were looking forward to releasing it in April. We share an excellent relationship with Anand Pandit and during the filming of Chehre, we humbly asked him if we could release Gulabo Sitabo in April and he was kind and kind to push back the release date of Chehre. “

