Amitabh Bachchan uses her personal costumes for the movie Marathi, AB Aani’s CD and The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most durable actors we have in B-Town and has demonstrated his humility many times with his generous actions. The actor is ready to make his marathi debut with CD AB Aani from producer Akshay Bardapurkar’s film, and his genuine gesture on the film sets will win his heart.

We are all aware of the fact that Marathi films are made with a very tight budget and, to help the team, Amitabh Bachchan decided to get his own costumes on the AB Aani CD sets. Producer Akshay Bardapurkar revealed that when Big B was asked about the measurements of his clothes, the actor humbly denied that he did so and said he will get his own clothes.

Akshay revealed that when the team asked the mega star when they could send someone for measurements, Big B said not to worry about that, since he will bring his own suits. On filming day, Amitabh Bachchan arrived along with up to 20 costumes that were stored in his van vanity. He asked the team to select those that were suitable for filming.

Akshay Bardapurkar also revealed that after finishing filming the movie. Amitabh Bachchan even gave his dates for the dubbing of the film. The producer was very happy that instead of giving a NOC for a marathi artist to double his portions, he decided to do it himself. The producer also revealed that Big B has a strength in language, but he would still make sure his shots are perfect. Well, this only proves how humble Big B is.

Directed by Milind Lele, the AB Aani CD is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under Planet Marathi Production, Golden Ratio Films and KV Reddy Productions. The AB Aani CD will be released on March 13, 2020.

