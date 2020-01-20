Amitabh Bachchan transcribes a note about the soul that shouts for late father Harivansha Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary

Megastar and emotional son Amitabh Bachchan remembered their father and legendary poet Harivansha Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary.

On Saturday evening, Amitabh took Twitter to share a photo of his father and a poem written in the picture. Legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan died on January 18, 2003.

In the picture was: “A few moments ago he breathed his last… My father… while I held my hand… soft… still shining… the hand that wrote the genius…”

T 3414 – … a few moments ago his last .. my father .. held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote the genius ..

अभी कुछ क्षण पहले ही, उनका स्वर्ग वास हुआ था; बाबूजी; हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था उनका मैंने; निर्मल, कोमल, मुलायम ,; एक प्रतिभा वान लेखनी pic.twitter.com/rbpB3qwzR7

– Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020

Piku then shared a photo of herself dressed in her character from the upcoming Chehre movie and said, “But the work is going on – he would like it.”

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo kittens.

