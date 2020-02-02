Amitabh Bachchan leads Divyanka Tripathi for her Dupatta during an advertising session

A video by actress Divyanka Tripathi of “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” shooting with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media.

Divyanka went to Instagram to share a glimpse of the session, according to reports, a commercial for a brand of detergents.

In the clip, Big B is seen leading Divyanka for his dupatta. She wears a pink blush suit with white pants and a dupatta, while Big B puts on a white shirt and pants with an ice blue coat.

“How did you subtitle this? – With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. – He learned some more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @Amitabhbachchan”, Divyanka captioned the video.

Divyanka, who is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to fame by playing a double role in the soap “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann” and is also seen in “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”.

In 2017, he won the dance reality show “Nach Baliye”.

