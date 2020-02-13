Amit Shah says that those who do not want to show documents during the NPR exercise can do this for free

Asked about the continuing agitation against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), the Union’s Minister of the Interior said that everyone is entitled to peaceful protest, but violence is not justified.

New Delhi: Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the BJP-led central government has not yet taken a decision about rolling out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the entire country and has made it clear that those who do not want documents show during the National Population Register (NPR) exercise was free to do this.

He said, however, that the NRC was a promise that the BJP had made in its election manifest.

Asked about the continuing agitation against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), Shah said that everyone is entitled to peaceful protest, but violence is not justified.

“We tolerate nonviolent protests, but vandalism cannot be tolerated. Silent protest is a democratic right,” he said.

On the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Shah said that everyone, including politicians, is free to visit the newly created Union Territory whenever they want and there is no restriction on anyone’s movement.

When asked about the detention of three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – he said the decision to beat them with the Public Safety Act was taken by the local government.

Omar Abdullah has approached the Supreme Court and allowed the judiciary to make a decision, Shah said.

