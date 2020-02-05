Amit Shah Conditions Delhi Polls Contest of two ideologies, claims 11 February Results will shock everyone

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the elections on February 8 in Delhi a competition between two “ideologies” and said the results of the poll will be a shock to everyone.

At an election meeting in Kondli in East Delhi, he continued his attack on the ruling AAP in Delhi and Congress, saying they opposed the BJP on issues such as the Citizenship Change Act, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the repeal of provisions of Article 370 because of fear of fear of their “voting bank”.

“Are you their voting bank,” he asked the crowd who said no. “Who’s their voting bank,” he asked again at the meeting that answered, “Shaheen Bagh.”

Shah urged people to vote with their families before 10.30 am on February 11 to make Delhi and the country safe.

“I know your decision. The results on 11 February will shock everyone,” he claimed.

The former BJP chief, who led the Delhi election campaign in a whirlwind of meetings and roadshows, said the polls were not a match between two parties.

“Delhi elections are not a match between two parties. You have to choose between two ideologies – Rahul Baba, Kejriwal and the company that supports Shaheen Bagh or Modi that protects the country,” he said.

A protest against CAA, in which a large number of women are participating, has been going on since mid-December in the Shaheen Bagh area in southeast Delhi.

Shah also attacked the AAP national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of being “number one liar”.

He claimed that the Kejriwal government in Delhi failed to deliver on its promises to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras, purchased 5,000 DTC buses, opened 1,000 schools, regularized temporary workers, and offered free WiFi.

Shah promised to provide sanction to prosecute the JNU case, accused Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid and Sharzeel Imam, who had been booked under incitement, within an hour of the formation of the BJP in Delhi.

He also assured that the health plan of the Modi government Ayushman Bharat will be implemented shortly after his party formed the government.

Shah said that the Modi government has created a trust for Ekadashi and that a large temple will soon be built in Ayodhya.

The Interior Minister ended his speech in his trademark appeal, “press the EVM button on February 8 in Kondli with such anger that the current (poll result) shocks Shaheen Bagh”.

The BJP is working to maintain the ruling AAP and to form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than two decades.

Many BJP copper heads, including Shah, party leader JP Nadda, union ministers, senior ministers of NJP-governed states, senior party officials, and parliamentarians are involved in hectic assembly election campaigns.

The campaign for the polls to the 70-member Delhi meeting ends Thursday at 5 p.m. The results of the elections will be announced on 11 February.

