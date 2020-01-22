Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold padyatra, meetings in each constituency

According to their campaign strategy, 70 ministers, including the majority from the Center, would each hold a public meeting and a padyatra for two days.

“The campaign would start on January 23 and a total of 280 group meetings and padyatras have been scheduled over a two-day period,” said a senior party official.

“On January 23 and 24, a total of 70 leaders of ministerial rank would speak at a group meeting and hold a padyatra in the riding assigned to them. It would last two days,” said a BJP source. .

The bombing strategy was planned last night to destabilize the takeover of the PAA in Delhi and Shah asked the senior officials present at the meeting to organize meetings for him, even if it was a question of small gatherings.

These meetings could take place at the candidates’ homes to further strengthen their stature or in slums or settlements that have been recently authorized by the government.

The other programs planned by the party are the “sammelan” for young people which will be organized from January 24 to January 26 and the “sammelan for women” which will be held from January 27 to January 29, while meeting other segments , specific to the profession, could take place from January 30 to 31.

From January 31 to February 2, BJP leaders will highlight the central government’s ploys.

The leaders were invited to communicate to the candidates that from January 25, a bicycle rally should be organized every day, a group of 20 people who would visit the district with flags and banners of the BJP candidate.

“With bicycle rallies, the documentation will also be distributed outside the metro stations. Each car or other vehicle that supports the BJP should have the candidate’s sticker,” added the source.

Voting on 70 Assembly seats in the national capital will take place on February 8 and the count will take place on February 11.

.