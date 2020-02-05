Amidst Hectic Parley’s Ahead or K’taka Cabinet Expansion, BSY’s son Vijayendra appears as a new power center

Bengaluru: In anticipation of cabinet expansion, the focus is usually on likely ministers and those who may not reach the finish line. However, Wednesday saw a new power center in Karnataka, while hectic parleys were underway at the residence of the son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa BY Vijayendra.

Several prospective ministers – newly elected MLAs, and even those who did not win the recently held mid-term elections – prepared during the day for Vijayendra’s stay in the heart of the city.

All of them perhaps had one question in their head – is there a place in the sun, or rather, a berth is assured.

Some of them may also have wanted to remind Vijayendra of their choice of portfolios and of their commitments that they

violation to the saffron camp must be honored.

(Newly chosen BJP MLAs with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday in Bengaluru.)

Karnataka will see a cabinet extension of 10 newly elected MLAs, which had passed from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to the BJP six months ago and led to the collapse of the coalition government, after which Yediyurappa became the CM.

While 17 MLAs had been stopped to bring the BJP to power in what was referred to as “Operation Kamala,” the strategy to enable defects, 10 will be introduced Thursday. It will be the first extension of the cabinet in the six-month-old BJP government.

And it is Vijayendra, the State Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, who has recently established himself as a strategist and an important decision maker in the schedule of things and has become the most sought after ‘leader’ in the party circles. Even the party’s president, Nalin Kateel, and the organizing secretary, the almighty BL Santosh, seemed to fall behind.

In recent months, Vijayendra has made the move, albeit from the front in June last year, to pursue other parties’ MLAs to resign en masse and bring down the previous government, brainstorming campaigns in the 17 seats of the Assembly that went for bypolls in December because of these layoffs, or more recently, the completion of the cabinet expansion.

Initially, Yediyurappa had said that 13 ministers would be sworn in on Thursday – 10 of the defected MLAs and three of the “original” party veterans.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, the party decided to introduce only 10 defective MLAs, while three berths would remain empty for the time being.

Of course it is pushed as the dictatorship of the high command of the party, but the overflowing or “rebellious” MLAs could create the certainty that even if party veterans are asked to wait, their own positions in the cabinet would be unswerving.

Even a former MLA that was defeated in the polls, MTB Nagaraj, met Vijayendra to reiterate that he was one of those “whose sacrifices from the MLA seat” helped the BJP to gain power in Karnataka and therefore requirements are met.

He wanted to be placed in the cabinet at the first possible opportunity and become a member of the Legislative Council. Nagaraj also wants to ensure that the Independent candidate to whom he lost would not gain any interest within the party.

Of course, sidelining party seniors is likely to lead to more bickering among those who have missed the bus – some of them such as Umesh Katti and S Angara have been MLAs for six to eight terms. However, they have no choice but to wear it with a grin.

Meanwhile, when asked about leaders and MLAs who reach Vijayendra more than anyone else, Kateel, a three-time Karnataka member of parliament, said there was nothing wrong with that.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami. (TagsToTranslate) BL Santosh